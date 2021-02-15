Israel To Ban Citizens From Gyms, Cafés and Shops If They Refuse Vaccine

SKY News correspondent Mark Stone is in Tel Aviv today, reporting on Israel’s vaccine roll-out. Israel offered the jab to everyone over-16 at the beginning of this month. Since then, uptake has dropped significantly. Younger people are reluctant to be vaccinated. The country’s Health Minister has proposed that the unvaccinated be excluded from museums, cinemas, shops and cafés. Taking to Twitter Health Minister Yuli Edelstein declared:

“Decide whether you are part of the celebration or whether you will be left behind. Just lend a shoulder to the vaccine.”

The Health and Culture ministries confirmed yesterday, that museums, libraries, concert venues and other cultural events will reopen later this month, but only to those who have been vaccinated.

Israel is blaming misinformation and fake news for the low uptake amongst the young. The government set up a digital task force to counter the alleged misinformation on the coronavirus vaccines. Incredibly, DJ’s have been sent to vaccination centres to lure the kids and free food has been offered as a further incentive. They, and by they I mean our governments and their advisers, are desperate for us to take this vaccine. The only question of any value now is why?

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told LBC Radio yesterday that domestic vaccine passports, for shops and café’s hadn’t been ruled out. Upon hearing this, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was delighted. He Tweeted:

“Love the idea of covid vaccine passports for everywhere: flights, restaurants, clubs, football, gyms, shops etc. It’s time covid-denying, anti-vaxxer loonies had their bullsh*t bluff called & bar themselves from going anywhere that responsible citizens go.”

Morgan would undoubtedly have told his viewers back in 2009, that they should have the Pandemrix Swine Flu Vaccine, to protect themselves and others. Then, when people began dying and coming down with narcolepsy, he would have ignored it. Nothing to see here and all that. Morgan is wretched, but he’s not alone. Raab made his chilling comments on domestic vaccine passports nearly 24 hours ago.

There isn’t so much as a murmur of dissent in today’s British newspapers. It is no exaggeration to say now, that the UK is a fascist state. Did you ever imagine that your government would threaten to destroy your life, if you didn’t consent to being vaccinated? Welcome to Dystopia.