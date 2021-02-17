Involuntarily masked drivers BANNED from wearing sunglasses or hats: Germany’s Saxony state
RT | February 17, 2021
Drivers must still be identifiable by traffic cameras, even when they follow existing health protocols and wear masks, a new rule in Germany’s eastern region says.
According to the Bild newspaper, Saxony became the first region in Germany to ban hats and sunglasses on masked drivers.
“Wearing a hat and sunglasses in addition to a mask that covers the face and mouth makes [the driver] unrecognizable. So that’s not allowed,” Saxony’s Interior Minister Roland Woller said.
Woller explained that “general facial features” of the driver must still be visible to the road safety cameras. He added that officials responsible for handing out fines to drivers were advised to handle the new rule on a case-by-case basis.
Starting from Monday, people are required to wear masks in vehicles in Saxony if members of more than two households are traveling together.
Last month, Germans were mandated to wear medical-grade respirator-type masks on public transport and when going to supermarkets. Simple cloth or homemade masks are not allowed in such cases.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 17, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties | Germany, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Vitamin D studies confirm correlations
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Roosevelt Conspired to Start World War II in Europe
By John Wear – Inconvenient History – January 26, 2019
Establishment historians claim that U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt never wanted war and made every reasonable effort to prevent war. This article will show that contrary to what establishment historians claim, Franklin Roosevelt and his administration wanted war and made every effort to instigate World War II in Europe. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,257,912 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Leland Roth on How deadly is COVID19? roberthstiver on ICC to Investigate Israeli War… brianharryaustralia on ICC to Investigate Israeli War… brianharryaustralia on Israel violates international… brianharryaustralia on Texas city mayor resigns for l… 5 dancing shlomos on NY Times’s Klein Ponders… 5 dancing shlomos on Washington’s Energetic General… roberthstiver on ICC to Investigate Israeli War… michael on ICC to Investigate Israeli War… roberthstiver on Israel violates international… roberthstiver on ICC to Investigate Israeli War… dianagratt on Disappearing Freedoms in …
Aletho News
- Incitement is the New Terrorism February 18, 2021
- Truth Slips Out in Coronavirus Vaccine Deaths ‘Fact Check’? February 18, 2021
- Involuntarily masked drivers BANNED from wearing sunglasses or hats: Germany’s Saxony state February 18, 2021
- A Doctor’s View About the New mRNA Vaccines February 17, 2021
- Leaked Tape: Zuckerberg Told Facebook Employees ‘Vaccines Modify DNA and RNA’ February 17, 2021
- How deadly is COVID19? February 17, 2021
- Texas city mayor resigns for lashing out at residents asking for help during deadly storm February 17, 2021
- America’s future is in the hands of inept cretins while creativity and innovation are needed more than ever February 17, 2021
- Israel violates international law anew, again bombing Syria… to further indifference of Western media February 17, 2021
- Vitamin D studies confirm correlations February 17, 2021
- ICC to Investigate Israeli War Crimes February 17, 2021
- Students Told To Take Unconscious Bias Test AND Get 100 Per Cent Mark! February 17, 2021
- Email Reveals FBI Chief Comey Approved Trump Surveillance Despite Inability to Verify Russia Claims February 17, 2021
- NY Times’s Klein Ponders Having to ‘Dim the Sun’ to Fight Climate Change February 17, 2021
- Washington’s Energetic Generals and the Emphasis on Preparation for Nuclear War February 17, 2021
- How the Gates Foundation seeded America’s COVID-19 policy catastrophes February 16, 2021
- The Hague court sides with activists, tells Dutch government to IMMEDIATELY lift ‘illegitimate’ curfew February 16, 2021
- UC Berkeley Reverses Its Absurd Ban On Outdoor Exercise February 16, 2021
If Americans Knew
- How Israeli Jews’ Fear of Christianity Turned Into Christian Hatred February 16, 2021
- This is Mays Abu Ghosh, one of 10,000 Palestinian women arrested by Israel February 15, 2021
- French family demands justice from Israel – extradition of Gregory Chelli February 15, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Imagine Texas Without Fossil Fuels February 17, 2021
- Richard’s X Box or Real World Data? February 17, 2021
- Richard Betts’ Pseudo Science February 17, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Will the mediterranean diet make you live longer? February 13, 2021
- Is red meat unhealthy? February 6, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply