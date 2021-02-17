Aletho News

Leaked Tape: Zuckerberg Told Facebook Employees ‘Vaccines Modify DNA and RNA’

Rules for thee, but not for me?

21rst CENTURY WIRE | FEBRUARY 17, 2021

This latest reveal leaves many asking the question: while his social media platform aggressively censors anyone asking legitimate questions regarding the safety and efficacy of corporate pharmaceutical products, will Mark Zuckerberg and his family will be taking the new experimental mRNA vaccine?

In new leaked tape from Project Veritas reveals how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg promoted his own ‘anti-vax’ position to his companies staff, which according to his own draconian rules, would be in violation of his own platform’s latest censorship policy update.

