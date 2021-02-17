Aletho News

  1. “No one owes you are your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink of swim it’s your choice!” Boyd said in the now deleted post, which was riddled with grammatical errors”.

    Tim Boyd’s attitude to “the people” seems to be shared by the Politicians in Washington. No money is available for the millions of Americans impoverished by “Globalisation”, but Bailouts for the Banksters were massive in 2008/9. So many of the USA’s largest Corporations have structured their operations so that they AVOID paying Tax, while people earning a livable wage must pay TAX.

    Who paid this Mayoral clown’s salary whilst he was Mayor?…… “The People”. I’ll bet this idiot will show up somewhere else on the public purse, making a total Cnut of himself(Cnut is a Viking Word, indicating that someone is a very nasty man).

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | February 17, 2021 | Reply


