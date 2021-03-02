Peru Ratifies Forced Sterilizations Case Against Fujimori
teleSUR – March 2, 2021
The Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday supported the charges against Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) for the forced sterilizations of at least 1,300 Indigenous women.
Besides Fujimori, the imputations include former Health Ministers Marino Costa, Eduardo Yong, Alejandro Aguinaga, and the ex-officials Ulises Aguilar and Segundo Aliaga.
The accusations are for the crime of “serious injuries followed by death” against five women and serious injuries against the victims.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office claims that the first cases of forced sterilizations took place 22 years ago when the procedure was performed on 1,307 Quechua-speaking women in Ayacucho, Cusco, Piura, and other regions.
The forced sterilizations were carried out as part of the National Program of Reproductive Health and Family Planning (1996-2000) whose purpose was to apply the surgical intervention as a contraceptive method.
One of the first cases to be publicly denounced was that of Victoria Vigo, an Indigenous woman who underwent contraceptive surgery without her consent when she went to the Piura Hospital to give birth to her third child.
After several proceedings, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to include Fujimori and his ex-ministers in the investigations in 2013. A formal accusation was filed against them in November 2018.
Book Review
Military Fraud in JFK’s Brain Examinations
By Jacob G. Hornberger | FFF | March 1, 2021
Ever since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, it has been a favorite pastime of the mainstream press to speculate on the disappearance of Kennedy’s brain after the autopsy that was conducted by the U.S. national-security establishment. Such speculation, however, enables the mainstream press to avoid confronting the real issue regarding JFK’s brain: the fact that the two brain examinations carried out as part of the autopsy involved lies, deception, and fraud on the part of the autopsy physicians.
Why would military physicians who conducted the autopsy engage in lies, deception, and fraud? After all, the autopsy was conducted just a few hours after the assassination. Why would it have been necessary to engage in lies, deception, and fraud so soon after the assassination?
There can be only one answer, one that the mainstream press and the Washington, D.C., establishment have been loath to acknowledge for the past 50-plus years: The lies, deception, and fraud were a part of the cover-up of a highly sophisticated violent domestic regime-change operation that the national-security establishment carried out against Kennedy.
The autopsy physicians claimed that there was only one brain examination. That was the official story they put out in 1963. It remained the official story for some 30 years because of the shroud of secrecy that the military placed over the autopsy proceedings.
People who participated in the autopsy, for example, were forced to sign secrecy oaths promising never to reveal what they had seen in what they were told was a highly classified operation. They were told that if they ever talked, they would meet with severe punitive measures. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
