Amazon is censoring my book about covid!
By Sebastian Rushworth, M.D. | March 4, 2021
I had hoped to be able to announce today or tomorrow that the English language version of my book about covid-19, titled “Covid: why most of what you know is wrong”, would be out and available for purchase. The Swedish language version (titled “Varför det mesta du vet om covid-19 är fel”) came out last week and is available for purchase here. Unfortunately, Amazon, in a bizarre act of censorship, have decided that they will not be selling it on their platform. Here is what Amazon wrote to my publisher:
Hello,
We’re contacting you regarding the following book(s):
Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong by Sebastian Rushworth (AUTHOR) (ID: PRI-PVV8BRDXPZJ)
Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around coronavirus, we are referring customers to official sources for advice about the prevention or treatment of the virus.
Amazon reserves the right to determine what content we offer according to our content guidelines. Your book does not comply with our guidelines. As a result, we are not offering it for sale.
You can find our content guidelines on the KDP website: https://kdp.amazon.com/help/topic/G200672390
If you have questions or believe you’ve received this email in error, reply to this message.
Amazon KDP
My publisher is now trying to find an alternate solution to get the English language version of the book out.
March 5, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Book Review, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science | Covid-19
About Aletho News’ Name
