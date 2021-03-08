Aletho News

CDC IN COLLUSION WITH VACCINE MANUFACTURERS (SINCE 2004 AT LEAST!)

Amazing Polly | March 2, 2021

Have you heard of the 7-Step Recipe for Generating Interest In, And Demand For Flu (or any other) Vaccination? Back when journalists did some real work, HuffPo’s Laurence Solomon wrote a fascinating expose on the CDC colluding with vaccine makers.

This video is an edited version of my 41 minute expose with much more information. Please watch it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JR8gw6GLwug/

To support my work you can find my contact information on my website Amazing Polly St George here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

References for this video can be found on the original.

