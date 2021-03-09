Aletho News

  1. “A county prosecutor in Michigan has warned that he may criminally indict Governor Gretchen Whitmer for reckless endangerment after she forced nursing homes to accept Covid-19 patients last year, allegedly causing more deaths”.

    Forcing Nursing homes to accept contagious people, is tantamount to spreading the contagion DELIBERATELY amongst the most vulnerable people, ie people over 80 years old. It certainly “helped to INCREASE the death toll”……

    “Joe Average American” is of no importance whatsoever, to the American Ruling Class……..

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 10, 2021 | Reply


