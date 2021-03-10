COVID: To Governors who are re-opening your States—how to defeat the attacks against you

Governors:

Talk to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He understands the game.

In December, his office issued an order to all state labs processing COVID PCR tests. They must now report “the number of cycles” they deploy in every test they perform. [1] [1a]

Roughly speaking, a cycle is a quantum leap which increases the sensitivity of the test. As readily asserted by Anthony Fauci, any test using more than 35 cycles is meaningless. [2] [2a]

—Not only meaningless, but laden with false-positive results. The patient is falsely claimed to be “infected.”

However, the FDA and the CDC, since the launch of the COVID PCR test, have been recommending using 40 cycles; and therefore labs have been following this advice. [3] [3a] [3b]

The outcome, in terms of falsely inflated case numbers, has been a disaster.

Furthermore, as reported by the New York Times, testing labs never tell the patient or the doctor how many cycles they use in running the PCR. [4]

Governor DeSantis understood the massive testing problem. That’s why his office, and his state department of health, ordered the labs to report “numbers of cycles.”

Armed with this background, you governors can meet and overcome challenges as you re-open your states. Why do I say this? Because the attacks coming your way will be based on three statistics:

The number of COVID cases in your state; the number of COVID deaths; and the number of COVID hospitalizations.

“Well, these numbers are rising. The governors must lock down again. Otherwise, they are contributing to disease and death.”

But you see, all three statistical categories depend on a positive PCR test. And since the test, improperly run, has resulted in huge numbers of false-positives, you can restore sanity and more accurate data by following Governor DeSantis’ lead.

Once your state labs report how many cycles they are using for each PCR test they run, you can reject any test that deploys over 35 cycles. You can eliminate vast numbers of false-positives, and when you DO…

The number of COVID cases, COVID deaths, and COVID hospitalizations in your state will decline, as they should.

And those who would attack you, based on those numbers, will have no ability to make their case.

In a nutshell, a vast fraud has been perpetrated on The People, and you can stop it.

You can restore sanity, re-open your states, and make the stranglehold of COVID restrictions a thing of the past.

Readers of this article: you can perform a valuable service by forwarding the article to the governor’s office in your state.

