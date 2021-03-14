Aletho News

03/03/2021UPDATE FROM REINER FUELLMICH

LibertyVigilante | March 12, 2021

A very good summary here with Reiner Fuellmich on the status of the global legal actions:
– 12 more PCR claims to be filed
– very clear that we are ‘fighting gangsters’
– there will be crimes against humanity trials resulting from this
– defeating PCR test is the key to success
Credit VIRUSWAARHEID: https://viruswaarheid.nl

