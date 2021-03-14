Aletho News

New York Times : Most East Coast Beaches Gone By 2020

BY Tony Heller | Real Climate Science | March 11, 2021

In 1995, the New York Times predicted “most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years”

Scientists Say Earth’s Warming Could Set Off Wide Disruptions – The New York Times

Barack Obama believes in the science, and just bought a $15 million home on an East Coast beach.

Barack and Michelle Obama buying $14.85M Martha’s Vineyard estate

The article also said:

The intergovernmental panel forecasts an increase in droughts like the current one in the Northeastern United States, heat waves like the one in Chicago this summer, and more fires and floods in some regions.

*A “striking” retreat of mountain glaciers around the world, accompanied in the Northern Hemisphere by a shrinking snow cover in winter.“

Since then, winter snow cover has increased to near record highs.

Rutgers University Climate Lab :: Global Snow Lab

Droughts have become less common and severe in the US since the 19th century.

Climate at a Glance | National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)

And the likelihood of hot weather has plummeted in the US.

  1. “Some experts say”…….”A Government report says”……..”It has been predicted”…..Blah Blah Blah……And the MSM report this sort of “gobbledygook” as if it is set in stone, because, keeping the people scared/confused/stressed, is what governments do to distract “The People” from reality. It’s the oldest trick in the book.
    If you look at all the Military engagements that the USA Government/CIA/Pentagon has been engaged in since WWII, you realise that distracting “The People’s” attention is really important…….to the USA Govt.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 15, 2021 | Reply


