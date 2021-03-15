Tel Aviv’s Museum of Jewish People Celebrates Murderers, Spies and Criminals As Heroes
By Eric Striker | National Justice | March 15, 2021
Presenting blood curdling communists, greedy capitalists, brutalism, moral relativism and espionage as expressions of Jewishness is considered anti-Semitic when a Gentile does it, but the newly reopened Museum of Jewish People in Israel sees the above as inspiring expressions of Jewish racial identity.
AUN, the museum’s acronym in Hebrew, recently invested $100 million dollars into tripling the size of its exhibits. The Israeli government sees the institution as a time capsule of 4,000 years of Jewish achievement, an endeavor it believes will strengthen the racial identity of both Israelis and visiting diaspora Jews.
One of its permanent exhibits is called “Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People.” Some of the figures celebrated in the exhibit are standard fare for a national heritage museum, such as famous entertainers, Israel’s early founders, poets, prophets and scientists.
But there are also many historical figures that are lauded by Jews that are known for little more than their brutality, deception, and socially corrosive effect in Western nations.
Leon Trotsky, listed by AUN as a heroic Jew, was a prominent cutthroat in the Bolshevik revolution. Many of the barbaric practices credited to Joseph Stalin, such as putting political opponents in the gulags, were pioneered by Trotsky.
In 1918, Trotsky drew up a plan to use POW camps that were housing foreign soldiers released under the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk to imprison intellectuals, clergy and political figures (including on the left) that did not support the Soviet government. By 1919, the “gulags” were officially opened and loaded with dissidents.
Other Soviet policies that provoke universal disgust, such as killing the family members of dissidents and deserters, were started by Trotsky according to the Jewish Virtual Library itself.
Historians differ on the exact death toll under Trotsky’s “Red Terror,” but estimates are in the millions. That curators at the museum meant to represent Jewish people are proud of this suggests that they have a radically different moral system than European Christians.
Even more mind boggling is the exhibit’s inclusion of Schmuel Azar and Moshe Marzouk as Jewish “trailblazers.”
Azar and Marzouk were part of a Mossad sleeper cell in Egypt that in 1954 sought to murder American and European civilians in multiple terrorist attacks that they would frame Muslims for. The goal was to spark a civil war in Egypt and isolate the country’s Arab nationalist leader Gamal Nasser internationally.
The Egyptian government foiled the plot and put Azar and Marzouk to death. The incident, known as the “Lavon Affair,” was an embarassing moment for the state of Israel, yet the two terrorists are commemorated as national martyrs today.
There are numerous spies spanning the ages and conflicts on the list. Many of the men and women glorified were operating as traitors in their host nations.
Bankers known for their evil and greed, such as Mayer Rothschild and 19th century global drug kingpin David Sassoon are taught to Jewish children as their people’s heroes.
Frank Gehry, the most famous brutalist architect to ever live, is featured despite broad hatred of his awful buildings. Claude Levi Strauss, who invented the idea of “Othering” that Israel doesn’t apply to itself, is named. Jacques Derrida, Sigmund Freud, Milton Friedman, Betty Friedan, Mark Rothko and scores of others whose ideas — instituted by the Jewish community’s enormous financial and institutional power in liberal plutocracies — have done significant harm to humanity and Western civilization are also present.
While Jewish “heroes” in the West preached suicidal levels of tolerance, the AUN sees no contradiction in including them beside Ovadia Yosef on the list of Jews to emulate. Rabbi Yosef, who was so bigoted even the Anti-Defamation League had to pretend to distance themselves from him, was known for his genocidal hatred of all non-Jews. The Sephardic leader famously said in 2010, “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel” and “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat… That is why gentiles were created,” among other hateful words during his long career as a prominent Jewish spiritual leader.
Tying Jews to Bolshevism or the Rothschilds or Talmudic teachings about killing and enslaving Gentiles are perceived by speech regulators in America and Europe as crass and even criminal anti-Jewish canards. But the fact that an anti-Semite could’ve easily compiled the “heroes” exhibit at the Museum of Jewish People shows that hate speech laws and pathologizing of political opponents are nothing more than a tactic to keep historical truths Jews embrace out of the hands and minds of those they want to control.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 15, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular | Israel
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
UPDATE FROM REINER FUELLMICH – 03/03/2021
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
New York Times : Most East Coast Beaches Gone By 2020
BY Tony Heller | Real Climate Science | March 11, 2021
In 1995, the New York Times predicted “most of the beaches on the East Coast of the United States would be gone in 25 years”
Barack Obama believes in the science, and just bought a $15 million home on an East Coast beach. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,299,171 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
5ds on Muslim Tufts University Dental… Donnaj on The Rights of the Naturally… wteach64 on UPDATE FROM REINER FUELLMICH… roberthstiver on Scott Atlas: The Last Wor… brianharryaustralia on New York Times: Most East Coas… roberthstiver on Video evidence of ‘massacre’ b… Joyce Bowen on Muslim Tufts University Dental… Kenneth DuFresne on Dr Scott Jensen Announces Cand… brianharryaustralia on Video evidence of ‘massacre’ b… roberthstiver on Muslim Tufts University Dental… Joyce Bowen on Muslim Tufts University Dental… Tollef Ås / اوس طولف on On The Psychology Of The Consp…
Aletho News
- New York Times: Most East Coast Beaches Gone By 2020 March 15, 2021
- Video evidence of ‘massacre’ by UK special forces in Afghanistan mysteriously VANISHES March 14, 2021
- The Rights of the Naturally Immune March 14, 2021
- UPDATE FROM REINER FUELLMICH – 03/03/2021 March 14, 2021
- Congressional Testimony: The Leading Activists for Online Censorship Are Corporate Journalists March 14, 2021
- The Biden-Noem Smackdown: “Imposter” Joe Meets Kristi “The Lionhearted” March 14, 2021
- Scott Atlas: The Last Word March 14, 2021
- Have You Actually Read A COVID19 Vaccine Consent Form Yet? March 14, 2021
- Education Secretary Sued Over “Unlawful” Facemask Guidance March 13, 2021
- On The Psychology Of The Conspiracy Denier March 13, 2021
- A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE March 13, 2021
- UK Labour candidate trained with Israeli army: Report March 13, 2021
- Muslim Tufts University Dental Student Forced to Renounce Palestinian Cause to Get Off Jewish Blacklist March 13, 2021
- Canada has taken ‘no actions’ to incriminate Israel over shooting Canadian journalist March 13, 2021
- Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Israeli claims, urges UNHRC to avoid politicization March 13, 2021
- US ‘ceasefire plan’ meant to prolong Yemen’s descent into turmoil: Ansarullah March 13, 2021
- Video Banned by YouTube: ‘Why You Should Question Vaccine Passports’ March 13, 2021
- The Startling Truth about Covid-19 and Vitamin D March 13, 2021
OffGuardian
- You Know “We’ll Never Know,” Don’t You? March 14, 2021
- WATCH: Welcome to the Upside Down March 14, 2021
- YouTube and Patreon taking down The Corbett Report March 13, 2021
Consent Factory
- The New Normal (Phase 2) March 8, 2021
Richie Allen
- Ireland To Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca Jab Over Blood Clot Fears March 14, 2021
- Was Marvelous Marvin Hagler Killed By A Coronavirus Vaccine? March 14, 2021
- Mississippi Bans Trans Athletes From Competing In Women’s Sport March 13, 2021
- Education Secretary Sued Over “Unlawful” Facemask Guidance March 13, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- BBC’s Californian Megadrought Fairy Tale March 15, 2021
- Gazprom delivers first ‘carbon-neutral’ LNG to Europe–And Shell Believe Them! March 13, 2021
- Cumbria Mine To Face New Public Inquiry March 12, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong March 11, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply