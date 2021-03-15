Tel Aviv’s Museum of Jewish People Celebrates Murderers, Spies and Criminals As Heroes

Presenting blood curdling communists, greedy capitalists, brutalism, moral relativism and espionage as expressions of Jewishness is considered anti-Semitic when a Gentile does it, but the newly reopened Museum of Jewish People in Israel sees the above as inspiring expressions of Jewish racial identity.

AUN, the museum’s acronym in Hebrew, recently invested $100 million dollars into tripling the size of its exhibits. The Israeli government sees the institution as a time capsule of 4,000 years of Jewish achievement, an endeavor it believes will strengthen the racial identity of both Israelis and visiting diaspora Jews.

One of its permanent exhibits is called “Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People.” Some of the figures celebrated in the exhibit are standard fare for a national heritage museum, such as famous entertainers, Israel’s early founders, poets, prophets and scientists.

But there are also many historical figures that are lauded by Jews that are known for little more than their brutality, deception, and socially corrosive effect in Western nations.

Leon Trotsky, listed by AUN as a heroic Jew, was a prominent cutthroat in the Bolshevik revolution. Many of the barbaric practices credited to Joseph Stalin, such as putting political opponents in the gulags, were pioneered by Trotsky.

In 1918, Trotsky drew up a plan to use POW camps that were housing foreign soldiers released under the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk to imprison intellectuals, clergy and political figures (including on the left) that did not support the Soviet government. By 1919, the “gulags” were officially opened and loaded with dissidents.

Other Soviet policies that provoke universal disgust, such as killing the family members of dissidents and deserters, were started by Trotsky according to the Jewish Virtual Library itself.

Historians differ on the exact death toll under Trotsky’s “Red Terror,” but estimates are in the millions. That curators at the museum meant to represent Jewish people are proud of this suggests that they have a radically different moral system than European Christians.

Even more mind boggling is the exhibit’s inclusion of Schmuel Azar and Moshe Marzouk as Jewish “trailblazers.”

Azar and Marzouk were part of a Mossad sleeper cell in Egypt that in 1954 sought to murder American and European civilians in multiple terrorist attacks that they would frame Muslims for. The goal was to spark a civil war in Egypt and isolate the country’s Arab nationalist leader Gamal Nasser internationally.

The Egyptian government foiled the plot and put Azar and Marzouk to death. The incident, known as the “Lavon Affair,” was an embarassing moment for the state of Israel, yet the two terrorists are commemorated as national martyrs today.

There are numerous spies spanning the ages and conflicts on the list. Many of the men and women glorified were operating as traitors in their host nations.

Bankers known for their evil and greed, such as Mayer Rothschild and 19th century global drug kingpin David Sassoon are taught to Jewish children as their people’s heroes.

Frank Gehry, the most famous brutalist architect to ever live, is featured despite broad hatred of his awful buildings. Claude Levi Strauss, who invented the idea of “Othering” that Israel doesn’t apply to itself, is named. Jacques Derrida, Sigmund Freud, Milton Friedman, Betty Friedan, Mark Rothko and scores of others whose ideas — instituted by the Jewish community’s enormous financial and institutional power in liberal plutocracies — have done significant harm to humanity and Western civilization are also present.

While Jewish “heroes” in the West preached suicidal levels of tolerance, the AUN sees no contradiction in including them beside Ovadia Yosef on the list of Jews to emulate. Rabbi Yosef, who was so bigoted even the Anti-Defamation League had to pretend to distance themselves from him, was known for his genocidal hatred of all non-Jews. The Sephardic leader famously said in 2010, “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel” and “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat… That is why gentiles were created,” among other hateful words during his long career as a prominent Jewish spiritual leader.

Tying Jews to Bolshevism or the Rothschilds or Talmudic teachings about killing and enslaving Gentiles are perceived by speech regulators in America and Europe as crass and even criminal anti-Jewish canards. But the fact that an anti-Semite could’ve easily compiled the “heroes” exhibit at the Museum of Jewish People shows that hate speech laws and pathologizing of political opponents are nothing more than a tactic to keep historical truths Jews embrace out of the hands and minds of those they want to control.