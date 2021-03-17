Aletho News

Dr Ryan: “There Is No Such Thing As Flu Season, Only Low Vitamin D Season!”

Idaho Freedom TV | March 5, 2021

Medical doctor and pathologist, Dr Ryan Cole, spells it out in this forthright video how the COVID pandemic measures have little basis in medical science. Coronavirus are seasonal, we need to do nothing to stop them because we can’t, they are not the real threat to humanity.

