Twenty Five Years Of Settled Science
By Tony Heller | Real Climate Science | March 17, 2021
“There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.”
― Mark Twain
Twenty five years ago, experts blamed a huge snowstorm in New York on global warming.
In 2000, experts said snow was a thing of the past.
“According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia, within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.”
In 2003 experts said skiing was doomed because global warming was going to make it too hot to snow.
This story was repeated in 2012. Skiing was doomed because of global warming.
And now experts say record cold and snow is caused by global warming, and they predicted it all along.
But the reality is that September-March snowfall has been increasing for 50 years, and climate academics and journalists are science fiction writers with no connection to reality.
This is what I saw when I stepped outside this morning.
Mark Twain also made reference to “Lies, Damn lies, and Statistics”………Anyway, WHAT is “NORMAL WEATHER”? Weather, by it’s very nature, is “Variable”….12,000 years ago, the World was covered in Ice, so, I thing Global Warming has done a great job………
