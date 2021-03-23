Aletho News

Palestinian Rockets: The Hidden Facts

If Americans Knew | March 15, 2021

U.S. media reports focus on Palestinian rockets fired into Israel from Gaza, but the reports leave out essential facts, making the aggressors seem like victims, and the victims like aggressors.

For facts and citations see https://iakn.us/rockets and https://ifamericansknew.org/history/

For ongoing news and analysis see https://israelpalestinenews.org/.

For information on the Israel lobby, see http://iakn.us/aList and https://youtu.be/AC8pJvY8Wdo and https://youtu.be/6PsGZz19cHk

For information on media distortions on Israel-Palestine see https://ifamericansknew.org/media/ and https://israelpalestinenews.org/media… .

A video showing Israel’s strategies for manipulating Americans is at https://youtu.be/RvH47pAm1MA

For a thoroughly sourced book on the early days of the pro-Israel lobby in the US, see http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book

Also see this video letter to Congress woman Manning: https://youtu.be/Glc0GjobM9M

March 23, 2021 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

