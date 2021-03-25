Boulder Attack Is Seventh High Profile Mass Shooting Where Attacker Was Known to FBI Beforehand

As the nation mourns the deaths of 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket, the FBI is being mocked after reports emerged that the shooter was flagged as a threat to them.

The motives of 21-year-old Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa, a Middle Eastern beneficiary of the refugee resettlement program, are still not totally clear.

Some are claiming he was an Islamic extremist, but his social media history suggests he was more so fixated on media-induced paranoia about white “racism” and consumed by anger at Americans who support immigration restrictions. All of Alissa’s victims were white.

There is no evidence that Alissa, who lived in an $800,000 home, was being oppressed by anyone in ultra-liberal Boulder. This, however, did not stop his racial paranoia from manifesting in violent and manic ways, such as the brutal beating of a high school classmate in 2017 that peers said was unprovoked. Alissa later argued the attack was in retaliation for an ethnic taunt and courts allowed him to plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

The post-9/11 FBI has shown that it is eager to flagrantly violate the rights of, first Arab Muslims, and today, people they deem “white supremacists.” Research produced in Trevor Aaronson’s Terror Factory shows that the FBI’s Patriot Act counter-terrorism powers have yet to foil an organic and independent (as in, not informant driven) terror plot on US soil.

Former FBI Special Agent Michael German, while unprincipled in supporting crackdowns on right-wing white men, has in the past said that the FBI’s mass surveillance of American citizens and the resources wasted manufacturing fake terror plots using criminals hired to be agent provocateurs are why they often fail to stop real terrorists.

Why Alissa was being looked at by the FBI has not been disclosed, but his case is part of a pattern of mass shooters that the feds knew were a threat but either did not stop or directly enabled. All of these acts of FBI negligence occurred in cases with a non-Western or Jewish (Nikolas Cruz) attacker.

They are as follows,

Fort Hood Shooting (2009) — 13 Dead

Fort Hood attacker and Army Major Nidal Hasan’s ties to the 9/11 hijackers and Al Qaeda cleric Anwar al-Awlaki were known to the FBI years before he decided to strike.

Hasan regularly communicated with Al Qaeda leaders abroad, discussing suicide bombings and acts of Jihad against civilians.

A 2012 internal investigation on why the FBI did not approach Hasan or have him reprimanded by the Department of Defense revealed that agents did not do their job out of fear of being called racist.

Boston Marathon Bombing (2013) — 3 Dead, 280 Injured

The Boston Marathon bombing, which was masterminded by Tamerlan Tsarnaev and aided by his younger brother Dzokhar, was another terrorist attack the FBI not only had ample time and information to prevent, but may have actually contributed resources to.

In 2017, Boston Herald investigative reporter Michele McPhee released damning evidence showing that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was a long time paid FBI asset, including while he planned his attack.

McPhee states that Tamerlan was used to infiltrate and try to entrap Muslims at a Massachusetts Mosque and sent to Russian territory by the FBI to make contact with Dagistani Islamists. Russian FSB had sent repeated warnings to US intelligence equivalents about Tsarnaev’s plans, but they were deliberately ignored.

According to a friend of Tsarnaev, Tamerlan was a career criminal and murderer long before the bombings. It is unlikely that his FBI handlers were ignorant of this.

The friend was killed under incredibly suspicious circumstances during an FBI interview following the incident, a case that continues to be the subject of intense civil litigation.

San Bernadino Shooting (2015) — 16 Dead, 24 Injured

The husband and wife team behind the massacre in San Bernadino floated under both the DHS and FBI’s radars due to fears of racial profiling Arabs.

Pakistani national Tashfeen Malik had publicly pledged to commit an act of terrorism in the United States on Facebook prior to receiving her K-1 fiancee visa, according to a 2015 New York Times story. Despite this, she was allowed in the country anyway.

Then FBI director James Comey aggressively disputed these findings in a Congressional hearing, but he has since been exposed as an unscrupulous liar and his testimony is meaningless.

DHS and the FBI have no qualms denying fiancee visas in cases related to white people. Federal intelligence services have ruined the lives of Martina Markota and British conservative Jack Buckby by essentially denying Buckby’s ability to immigrate to the United States after anarchist trolls sent them a fake tip claiming he is a “racist terrorist.”

Parkland High School Shooting (2018) — 17 Dead, 17 Injured

The FBI had received multiple reports from citizens about Nikolas Cruz’s plan to shoot up his school. Local police responded to 39 calls at the violent and disturbed young man’s home over a seven year period.

Cruz, under his real name, posted in a Youtube comment in 2017 that he was planning to become a “professional school shooter.” The FBI did not investigate.

Then, six weeks before he struck, the FBI received another tip from a person close to him revealing that an attack on his classmates was imminent. The FBI completely ignored it.

The Miami field office of the FBI, which was responsible for allowing Cruz to attack, is so notorious for wasting public resources entrapping innocent people in phony terror plots that they were satirized in the British comedy film “The Day Shall Come.”

Pulse Nightclub Shooting (2016) — 50 Dead, 58 Injured

Omar Mateen, architect of the second deadliest mass shooting in American history, was not only known to the FBI prior to the attack, but even considered for recruitment as an informant himself.

Explosive documents unearthed in court proceedings found that Mateen’s father, Seddique Mateen, was a career FBI informant. In a bizarre trade off leading up to the attack, Seddique got his FBI handler to stop investigations into his son by using his work informing on and setting up mostly non-threatening members of his community as leverage.

Rather than reflect on their insolence and retrain to try and prevent actual terrorism, prosecutors and federal agents sought to distract from their failure by constructing a case against Noor Salman, wife of Mateen, built on flimsy lies. Salman was acquitted in 2018.

Curtis Culwell Center Attack (2015) — 2 Dead (both perpetrators), 1 Injured (Security Guard)

The attempted siege of a “Draw Mohammad” cartoon contest in Garland, Texas is perhaps the most disgraceful FBI episode to date.

The shooting, credited as the first ISIS attack on US soil, had zero connection to ISIS.

The FBI had initially paid an agent provocateur six-figures to befriend Elton Simpson for three years and talk him into a terror plot. When Simpson realized he was being set up, he stopped attending his Mosque. Later on, an undercover FBI agent made contact with him and began encouraging him to target the Texas exhibit.

The same FBI agent, who the Department of Justice adamantly refuses to name, then accompanied Simpson and Nadir Soofi as they attacked the Curtis Culwell Center, where they shot unarmed guard Bruce Joiner. Greg Stevens, an off duty police officer working security at the event, quickly intervened and shot Simpson and Soofi as the FBI agent with them sped away from the crime scene.

Disband the FBI

Calls for disbanding the FBI are now hitting a fever pitch, with even center-right figures bashing the increasingly discredited and politicized agency.

2021 America is simultaneously a place where innocent people are treated like terrorists while actual violent actors are treated like innocent people.

The FBI’s $4 billion dollar counter-terrorism budget continues to fail to stop actual imminent violence and has almost no law enforcement value. Instead, it is utilized to invent white terrorists from thin air to support the narratives of of elite partisans and Jewish media liars, who cynically and frivolously bandy about the subjective “terrorist” label as a smokescreen for imprisoning and oppressing their political opponents.