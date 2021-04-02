Employment Standards Act: You can now be laid off without pay for not being vaccinated
Press for Truth | April 1, 2021
The newly revised Employment Standards Act in Ontario now states that an employer can layoff an employee without pay for failing to prove that the employee has received a Covid-19(84) vaccine. Meanwhile vaccine passports are becoming a big brother nightmare reality as the world shifts into a digital realm where your every move will be tracked, traced and databased all in the name of keeping you safe from Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives a Covid-19(84) update about new Draconian measures in Ontario when it comes to safety in the work place and also “vaccine passports” that are coming down the pike for everyone in the near future!
Sources:
https://pressfortruth.ca/vaccine-passport-to-travelmore-like-a-vaccine-passport-to-live-your-life-what-you-need-to-know/
https://www.ontario.ca/document/your-guide-employment-standards-act-0/infectious-disease-emergency-leave
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/03/fourth-surge-variant-vaccine/618463/
https://nationalfile.com/theyre-here-biden-regime-is-developing-vaccine-passport-americans-must-have-to-engage-in-commerce/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/03/27/keep-your-vaccination-card-safe—youre-going-to-need-it/?sh=443f4644648b
https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts/status/1376580038376689671
https://apnews.com/article/can-i-spread-coronavirus-after-getting-vaccine-40f222666e93f6500d39fcfcd599b2f4
https://pressfortruth.ca/how-much-do-you-know-about-the-covid-1984-vaccine-and-its-risks-well-check-this-out/
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to dan@pressfortruth.ca
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply