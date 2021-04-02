Aletho News

WHO reaches ivermectin recommendation without a vote

By Peter Yim | TrialSite News | April 1, 2021

WHO updated “Therapeutics and COVID-19” on March 31, 2021 to include a recommendation on ivermectin. The recommendation was:

“We recommend not to use ivermectin in patients with COVID-19 except in the context of a clinical trial.”

The recommendation was made by the Guideline Development Group; 63 members consisting of “content experts, clinicians, patients, ethicists and methodologists”.

WHO explained that a vote on the recommendation was not necessary:

“While a priori voting rules informed procedures if the panel failed to reach consensus, these procedures proved unnecessary for this recommendation.”

Two questions:

  1. Was there an “a priori” system in place for deciding when and how to abandon the “a priori” voting rules?
  2. How was consensus determined?
  3. Is it too late to take a vote?

WHO explained how they reached their “transparent and trustworthy recommendations”. They need to understand that bypassing a vote on the recommendation is the opposite of transparent and trustworthy.

