WHO reaches ivermectin recommendation without a vote
By Peter Yim | TrialSite News | April 1, 2021
WHO updated “Therapeutics and COVID-19” on March 31, 2021 to include a recommendation on ivermectin. The recommendation was:
“We recommend not to use ivermectin in patients with COVID-19 except in the context of a clinical trial.”
The recommendation was made by the Guideline Development Group; 63 members consisting of “content experts, clinicians, patients, ethicists and methodologists”.
WHO explained that a vote on the recommendation was not necessary:
“While a priori voting rules informed procedures if the panel failed to reach consensus, these procedures proved unnecessary for this recommendation.”
Two questions:
- Was there an “a priori” system in place for deciding when and how to abandon the “a priori” voting rules?
- How was consensus determined?
- Is it too late to take a vote?
WHO explained how they reached their “transparent and trustworthy recommendations”. They need to understand that bypassing a vote on the recommendation is the opposite of transparent and trustworthy.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 2, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Timeless or most popular | Covid-19, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
NHS IN UK IS NOT IN CRISIS
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Myth and the Russian Pogroms
By Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. | Occidental Quarterly | May 8, 2012
The anti-Jewish riots, or “pogroms” of late 19th-century Russia represent one of the most decisive periods in modern Jewish, if not world, history. Most obviously, the riots had demographic implications for western countries – around 80% of today’s western Diaspora Jews are descendants of those Jews who left Russia and its environs during the period 1880–1910. But perhaps the most lasting legacy of the period was the enhancement of Jewish “national self-awareness,” and the accelerated development of “modern, international Jewish politics.”[A1]
The pogroms themselves have consistently been portrayed by (mainly Jewish) historians as “irrational manifestations of hatred against Jews,”[A2] where peasant mobs were the unwitting dupes of malevolent Russian officials. Other explanations are so lacking in evidence, and so devoid of logic that they stretch credulity to breaking point. For example, University of British Columbia Professor, Donald G. Dutton has asserted that the mobs were not motivated by “the sudden rapid increase of the Jewish urban population, the extraordinary economic success of Russian Jews, or the involvement of Jews in Russian revolutionary politics” but rather by the “blood libel.”[A3]
Little or no historiography has been dedicated to peeling back the layers of “refugee” stories to uncover what really happened in the Russian Empire in the years before and during the riots. This lack of historical enquiry can be attributed at least in part to a great reluctance on the part of Jewish historians to investigate the pogroms in any manner beyond the merely superficial. In addition, historical enquiry by non-Jewish historians into the subject has been openly discouraged. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,389,749 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
gepay on Former Pfizer VP: ‘Entirely po… brianharryaustralia on Can We Trust America’s C… Gillian Mason on Scenes From 2030 Gillian Mason on Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Interview… roberthstiver on How China is Going to Reshape… brianharryaustralia on Risk of Asymptomatic Spread Mi… brianharryaustralia on How China is Going to Reshape… brianharryaustralia on Papers reveal US-backed Brazil… brianharryaustralia on Should Guaidó be Arrested… Teca Jan on UPDATE FROM REINER FUELLMICH… Pam on UPDATE FROM REINER FUELLMICH… Martillo on 24 World Leaders Openly Call F…
Aletho News
- WHO reaches ivermectin recommendation without a vote April 2, 2021
- Can We Trust America’s Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Statistics? April 2, 2021
- Scenes From 2030 April 2, 2021
- The Lockdowners Have Their Own Conspiracy Theories April 2, 2021
- Irish FOI Data-Release Proves Hospitals Were Never Under Strain In 2020 April 2, 2021
- FDA Warns Dr. Mercola to Stop Writing About Vitamin D April 2, 2021
- Risk of Asymptomatic Spread Minimal. Variants Over-Hyped. Masks Pointless. An Interview With Professor Jay Bhattacharya April 2, 2021
- NHS IN UK IS NOT IN CRISIS April 2, 2021
- The Vaccine Passport Propaganda Template April 2, 2021
- How China is Going to Reshape Asia April 2, 2021
- Hamas welcomes Turkish-Egyptian detente April 1, 2021
- Papers reveal US-backed Brazil’s role in installing and supporting Pinochet in Chile April 1, 2021
- Why Canada should leave NATO April 1, 2021
- Should Guaidó be Arrested? April 1, 2021
- Warships & submarines entering zone of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in ‘planned & prepared provocations’ to obstruct work April 1, 2021
- DR. RICHARD URSO: VACCINES & NATURAL VS VACCINE IMMUNITY April 1, 2021
- Former Pfizer VP: ‘Entirely possible this will be used for massive-scale depopulation’ April 1, 2021
- The great Covid power grab: Why world leaders’ push for a post-WW2-style ‘Pandemic Treaty’ must be resisted March 31, 2021
OffGuardian
- Scenes From 2030 April 2, 2021
- Bipolar Corona-Politics Positive? April 1, 2021
- How conspiracy theorizing may soon get you labelled a ‘Domestic Terrorist’ March 31, 2021
Consent Factory
- The “Unvaccinated” Question March 29, 2021
Richie Allen
- Ireland Opens More Testing Centres For People With NO SYMPTOMS! April 2, 2021
- Covid Passports To Be Trialed At Major Events In April & May April 2, 2021
- URGENT: Scientists Find Toxic Chemicals In Some Facemasks April 1, 2021
- 42 British Pubs Closing For Good Every Day April 1, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Melting Arctic Drove Beast From The East Claims Fake Study. April 2, 2021
- Net Zero Agenda Faltering: “Pie in the Sky” April 2, 2021
- Ben Pile: The public just isn’t buying the climate agenda April 2, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Zinc effective against respiratory infections? March 28, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply