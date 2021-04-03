Aletho News

Nicaragua Never Required Masks Or Lockdowns And Crushed The Virus

Ben Swann | April 1, 2021

The country of Nicaragua never instituted a lockdown, never required masks, and yet crushed the Corona virus? Major protests in Germany, Switzerland, and the UK as people are saying ‘no’ to more lockdowns.

