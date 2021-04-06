Aletho News

Mexico President Says ‘Pass’ on Coronavirus Vaccine

By Adam Dick | Ron Paul Institute | April 6, 2021

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has distinguished himself among top national political leaders across the world by not freaking out over coronavirus. Instead, López Obrador has gone his own way with actions including choosing to usually not wear a mask and criticizing other nations’ political leaders for “acting like dictators” in their imposing of coronavirus-related mandates.

Now comes news of López Obrador again going directly against the worldwide coronavirus political tide. He decided not to take one of the experimental coronavirus vaccines.

Many government leaders across the world have, in contrast, made a big show of their publicly taking experimental coronavirus vaccine shots.

While United States President Joe Biden is out spreading blatantly fraudulent propaganda that experimental coronavirus vaccines are safe and everyone should take them, south of the border President López Obrador is pretty much saying “I’ll pass.”

As reported Monday by the Associated Press, López Obrador, who had refused to take a shot earlier because he did not want to become a “spectacle,” chose again not to take a shot when, based on his age and where he lives, his turn recently came up. Why? López Obrador explains that doctors advised him he already has sufficient antibodies due to having been infected with coronavirus in January.

Instead of allowing himself to be corralled like livestock into a mass vaccination pen, López Obrador did what people have long done as a matter of course, he obtained medical advice focused on his own unique circumstances and then made up his own mind about his healthcare. His conclusion: Taking shots is not the right course of action for him.

How normal. How not “new normal.” What a breath of fresh air.

  1. “While United States President Joe Biden is out spreading blatantly fraudulent propaganda that experimental coronavirus vaccines are safe and everyone should take them, south of the border President López Obrador is pretty much saying “I’ll pass.”

    President Obrador must be “his own man”, while the President of the USA, whichever one it is, does what he is told(or he might have a nasty accident), if he upsets “the wrong people”…….

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | April 6, 2021 | Reply


