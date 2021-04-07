Top Medical Doctor Says Focus On COVID Treatments, Not Vaccines
Written by Based_Bollard | Principia Scientific |
Dr Peter McCullough is the leading published medical doctor of his speciality in the world. He is regarded as an impeccable expert and someone to be listened to on COVID19 treatments.
In this testimony before the Texas Senate he bemoans that too little is being done to educate ourselves on non-vaccine alternative treatments.
VIDEO SOURCE: “Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee”, released by Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: https://youtu.be/QAHi3lX3oGM (March 11, 2021). Original description: “Testimony given March 10, 2021. Patient Guide at https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/ ”
QUOTE:
”Lets not have a single person going home with a test result with a fatal diagnosis sitting at home going into two weeks of despair before they succumb to hospitalization and death. … There is not a single media doctor on tv who has ever treated a covid patient. Not a single one! … There was a silencing of any information on treatment! You can’t get papers published on this! … All effort has to be on vaccinations! … You cannot beat natural immunity. You cannot vaccinate and make it better! … There is no scientific rationale to vaccinate young and healthy people. … There is no asymptomatic spread of covid-19. … Covid19 has always been a treatable illness. … 85% of deaths could have been prohibited with early treatment.”
April 7, 2021
