ABSOLUTE SLAVERY: Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed
Ice Age Farmer | April 6, 2021
What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state. In this Ice Age Farmer special report, Christian breaks The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food. We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language: Absolute Slavery.
Intro to Net Zero: (0:00)
Road Vehicles: (3:54)
Rail: (8:25)
Flight: (14:15)
Shipping: (17:56)
Heating & Appliances: (22:42)
Food & Waste: (26:34)
Materials, Construction, Recycling: (35:32)
Electricity & Fossil Fuels (43:22)
Water (45:00)
Perfect Surveillance/Enforcement (46:46)
Closing (49:58)
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/06/absolute-slavery-zero-carbon-agenda-deconstructed/
Absolute Zero document: https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply