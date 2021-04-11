Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ABSOLUTE SLAVERY: Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed

Ice Age Farmer | April 6, 2021

What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state. In this Ice Age Farmer special report, Christian breaks The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food. We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language: Absolute Slavery.

Intro to Net Zero: (0:00)
Road Vehicles: (3:54)
Rail: (8:25)
Flight: (14:15)
Shipping: (17:56)
Heating & Appliances: (22:42)
Food & Waste: (26:34)
Materials, Construction, Recycling: (35:32)
Electricity & Fossil Fuels (43:22)
Water (45:00)
Perfect Surveillance/Enforcement (46:46)
Closing (49:58)

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/06/absolute-slavery-zero-carbon-agenda-deconstructed/

Absolute Zero document: https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
– other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed — easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki – read history, understand cycles, know what’s coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/History
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Strategic_Relocation:_Maps

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list – stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS – I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018

⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS:

Absolute Zero document: https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf

INTRO:
https://unfccc.int/climate-action/race-to-zero-campaign#eq-3
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/15/race-to-zero-america-emissions-climate-crisis

CARS:

https://statecolumn.com/oregon-legislature-seeks-to-ban-diesel-fuel-sales-by-end-of-decade/
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/10/22/us-senate-and-house-get-a-bill-to-ban-sales-of-gas/
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/uk-ban-selling-gas-diesel-cars-2030/story?id=74274466
https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/news/a31097/german-government-votes-to-ban-internal-combustion-engines-by-2030/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phase-out_of_fossil_fuel_vehicles#Countries
https://qz.com/1962786/bidens-electric-vehicle-buying-spree-could-boost-us-ev-sales/
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-that-will-ban-gasoline-cars.html

Nissan And Mitsubishi Could Launch Electric Minicar Next Year


https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/buttigieg-vehicle-miles-tax-infrastructure
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/02/how-electric-fleets-can-fuel-decarbonisation-efforts-zeuf/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/03/electric-cars-are-still-coal-powered/

RAIL:
https://www.wired.com/story/biden-wants-out-car-on-train/

US election: could Joe Biden spark a Second Great Railroad Revolution?


https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2021/04/01/amtrak-infrastructure-bill-propsal
https://s7d2.scene7.com/is/image/TWCNews/Amtrakmap

https://www.theurbanist.org/2020/06/16/should-the-government-invest-in-high-speed-rail-to-boost-a-post-pandemic-economic-recovery/

Revisiting Berkshire Hathaway’s Acquisition of BNSF

Bill Gates Owns Canadian National Railway


https://www.marketwatch.com/story/canadian-pacific-to-acquire-kansas-city-southern-in-25-billion-freight-rail-deal-11616335014?&mod=retirement-weekly

Carlos Slim consortium wins 18-billion-peso Maya Train contract


Click to access Amtrak-Corporate-Profile-FY2019-033120.pdf

FLYING:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/feb/3/john-kerry-flew-private-jet-accept-climate-award-o/
https://www.travelweekly.com/Travel-News/Airline-News/US-airlines-to-go-net-zero-carbon-emissions-2050
https://www.travelweekly.com/Travel-News/Airline-News/Sustainable-fuel-taking-off
https://www.weforum.org/videos/airbus-says-it-could-be-flying-zero-emissions-planes-by-2035-race-to-zero
https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/stories/Is-this-the-next-clean-energy-to-power-aviation.html

Social License to Operate:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/08/carbon-neutral-flying/

SHIPPING:
https://www.govtech.com/em/emergency-blogs/disaster-zone/ship-stuck-in-suez-canal-exposes-supply-chain-vulnerability.html
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/time-for-a-logistics-rethink-after-suez-canal-grounding-academic/PNFF56L2TZPOPCMIXFQOWVYEDU/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/decarbonizing-shipping-global-energy-transition/
https://www.globalmaritimeforum.org/getting-to-zero-coalition
https://www.globalmaritimeforum.org/getting-to-zero-coalition/members

Home

Signatories


https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ecb-climate-lagarde-idUSKBN29U0TA
https://blogs.adb.org/blog/smart-ports-are-needed-shipping-recover-pandemic

Click to access deloitte-nl-er-port-services-smart-ports.pdf


https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/maersk-ports-america-invest-19m-loadsmart-smart-drayage/562386/
https://port-xchange.com/about-portxchange/#
https://www.smartports.tv/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/los-angeles-port-head-demands-importers-retrieve-cargo-quicker-ease-congestion-crisis

HEATING & APPLIANCES
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Berkeley-becomes-first-U-S-city-to-ban-natural-14102242.php
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/gas-heat-and-stoves-are-warming-the-climate-should-cities-start-banning-them
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/05/clean-energy-natural-gas-coal-rocky-mountain-institute/
https://www.ecowatch.com/wood-burning-stove-pollution-2631428663.html#toggle-gdpr
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-51581817

FOOD
(See the entire Ice Age Farmer channel! 🙂 )
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicolerasul/2019/01/17/the-planetary-health-diet-will-it-save-lives-and-planet-earth/?sh=7710019bcb8b
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jan/08/lets-get-rid-of-friggin-cows-why-one-food-ceo-says-its-game-over-for-meat-aoe
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephenmcbride1/2021/03/22/bill-gates-wants-rich-countries-to-move-to-100-synthetic-beef-but-heres-the-opportunity-behind-this-trend/?sh=4b2a57bd6899
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/1556b3b4-8f50-11eb-af74-aabf762d9542
https://www.agdaily.com/livestock/senate-farm-systems-reform-act-aims-to-eliminate-cafos-in-20-years/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-01/australian-steaks-may-vanish-from-world-menu-as-herd-shrinks

Greenpeace calls for ban on chemical nitrogen fertiliser

Proposed FDA rule threatens small farms & food businesses


https://www.scmp.com/abacus/tech/article/3029514/why-china-using-facial-recognition-garbage-bins

MATERIALS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circular_economy
https://www.weforum.org/press/2021/01/mission-possible-climate-action-partnership-launched-to-help-transform-heavy-industry-and-transport
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/24/business/heliogen-solar-bill-gates-rio-tinto/index.html
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/01/world-without-waste-recycle-plastic
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/does-bill-gates-trust-see-200256158.html
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2016/01/04/new-recycling-facility-on-the-way-at-mccommas-landfill-in-southern-dallas/

Fort Worth, Partners Launch Digital Recycling Tool in Honor of Global Recycling Day

PLASTIC
https://www.presstelegram.com/2021/04/02/the-push-to-reduce-plastic-waste-gains-traction-in-sacramento-and-d-c/
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/04/03/colorado-plastic-bags-containers-legislature-lobbyists/
https://news.yahoo.com/oahu-restaurants-maneuver-ban-plastic-160600905.html
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/03/three-experts-on-why-eradicating-plastic-pollution-will-help-achieve-gender-equality/
https://www.plasticstoday.com/sustainable-practices/carbon-neutrality-next-big-sustainable-packaging-thing

ELECTRICITY & FOSSIL FUELS
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2020/01/08/california-considers-statewide-ban-on-gas-powered-garden-tools/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/france-ban-emmanuel-macron-oil-gas-exploration-2040-latest-global-warming-climate-change-a8121031.html

WATER
https://www.weforum.org/projects/global-water-initiative

Feds suspend, Calif. cuts water allocation for Valley farmers

PERFECT SURVEILLANCE & ENFORCEMENT
https://www.weforum.org/press/2020/11/in-the-face-of-extraordinary-challenges-36-pioneer-cities-chart-a-course-towards-a-more-ethical-and-responsible-future
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/covid-19-pandemic-teaches-us-about-cybersecurity-cyberattack-cyber-pandemic-risk-virus/
https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2020/5911362/climate-trace/
https://www.npr.org/2018/05/08/609493403/these-smart-sewers-are-part-of-a-growing-trend-connecting-infrastructure-to-the-

April 11, 2021 - Posted by | Economics, Environmentalism, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |