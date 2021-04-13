Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Former Pfizer VP Speaks Out On Dangers Of MRNA Vaccines & Covid Illusion

Taylor Hudak | The Last American Vagabond | April 11, 2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Joining us today is Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Michael Yeadon, here to discuss his expert opinion on the topics of COVID-19, mRNA vaccine technology, as well as suppression and outright censorship of medical and scientific experts.

(https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond)
(https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5)
(https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/)

Video Source Links:

How Worried Should We Be About the New Variants?

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com

https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/11/doctors-scientists-write-to-european-medicines-agency-warning-of-covid-19-vaccine-dangers/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death

 

April 13, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »