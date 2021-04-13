Former Pfizer VP Speaks Out On Dangers Of MRNA Vaccines & Covid Illusion
Taylor Hudak | The Last American Vagabond | April 11, 2021
Joining us today is Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Michael Yeadon, here to discuss his expert opinion on the topics of COVID-19, mRNA vaccine technology, as well as suppression and outright censorship of medical and scientific experts.
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/11/doctors-scientists-write-to-european-medicines-agency-warning-of-covid-19-vaccine-dangers/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
This is Professor Dolores Cahill, from University College Dublin – She has a degree in Molecular Genetics from Trinity College Dublin (1989) and her PhD in Immunology from Dublin City University in 1994 pic.twitter.com/JGM7N8E64r
— Dustin PREM-SINGH-Penner (@Dustinpenner25) April 6, 2021
April 13, 2021
