CNN Exposed Admitting They Rig The News On COVID19!

Project Veritas – April 15, 2021

New Project Veritas video filmed undercover catches a top CNN executive admitting everything rigged to fool the public into compliance.

Snippets from the confession: “Listen to the way we ask questions… we tell the interviewee what to say” Regarding Covid-19: Why don’t you guys cover Covid-19 recovery rates?: ‘Recovery rates? Big pause as he’s unsure what that is.

