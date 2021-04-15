Norway Stops Experimental AstraZeneca COVID Shots: “Higher Risk Associated with AstraZeneca Vaccine than from COVID-19 Disease”

Norway became the second country today to halt injections of the experimental AstraZeneca COVID shots, joining Denmark.

A statement issued by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health stated what many of us in the Alternative Media have been stating for months now: The COVID “vaccine” is more dangerous than COVID itself, especially for young people.

Since use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was put on hold on 11th March, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has considered further use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Norway, together with other experts. “We now know significantly more about the association between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare but severe incidents with low platelet counts, blood clots and haemorrhages, than when Norway decided to pause use of the AstraZeneca-vaccine in March,” says Geir Bukholm, Director of the Division of Infection Control and Environmental Health at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. “Based on this knowledge, we come with a recommendation to remove the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Coronavirus Immunisation Programme in Norway,” says Bukholm. Bukholm points out that this has not been an easy recommendation to make. It has a direct consequence for when the risk groups can receive a coronavirus vaccine, with subsequent protection, while also having an impact on when it will be possible to lift infection control measures. Higher risk associated with AstraZeneca vaccine than from COVID-19 disease in Norway Having come a long way in vaccinating the oldest citizens, Norway has reduced the risk of death for many of those most at risk. Since most of the elderly have either been vaccinated, or soon will be, this means that continued use of the vaccine would mainly be among the under-65 years age group if we were to use this vaccine in Norway. Calculations have been performed based on Norwegian data where the risk of dying from COVID-19 disease among the different age groups is compared with the risk of dying from the severe, but rare, condition with severe blood clots observed after AstraZeneca vaccination. “Since there are few people who die from COVID-19 in Norway, the risk of dying after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine would be higher than the risk of dying from the disease, particularly for younger people,” says Bukholm. In addition, there is reason to assume that there is scepticism about using the AstraZeneca vaccine in Norway, and it is uncertain how many people would have accepted an offer of this vaccine now. (Source.)

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health also announced that they are not pursuing purchasing any of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID shots either.

Postponed rollout of Janssen vaccine The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on 9th April that they have begun signal management for the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen to investigate whether there is an association between the vaccine and several reported cases of severe blood clots among vaccinated people. Janssen has announced a pause in deliveries to Europe after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a temporary pause in the use of the Janssen vaccine, following reports of several cases of severe blood clots after vaccination in the USA. “Use of the Janssen vaccine in Norway has been put on hold until more information becomes available from ongoing investigations,” explains Bukholm. (Source.)

The World Owes Gratitude to Norwegian Medical Professor Pål Andre Holme

Norwegian physician and professor of medicine at Oslo University Hospital, Pål Andre Holme, is the courageous doctor who told the world last month that the AstraZeneca COVID shots were causing fatal blood clots, and that young people were dying needlessly.

His work and his willingness to call out Big Pharma is what has probably led to Norway and Denmark halting these experimental injections, stating that the injections pose a greater risk for young people than the COVID virus, and his work I am sure paved the way for researchers to look at similar results with the Johnson and Johnson experimental injections.

Chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme told Norwegian papers on Thursday, just hours before the EMA was set to release the findings of its promised “safety review” (which was conducted even more hastily than the initial vaccine studies), that he has a new theory about what caused the reactions in the health workers, and unfortunately, per Holme, the AstraZeneca jab acted as the trigger. “The reason for the condition of our patients has been found,” chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme announced to Norwegian national newspaper VG today. He has lead the work to find out why three health workers under the age of 50 were hospitalized with serious blood clots and low levels of blood platelets after having taken the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. One of the health workers died on Monday. The experts have worked on a theory that it was in fact the vaccine which triggered an unexpected and powerful immune response – a theory they now believe they have confirmed. “Our theory that this is a powerful immune response which most likely was caused by the vaccine has been found. In collaboration with experts in the field from the University Hospital of North Norway HF, we have found specific antibodies against blood platelets that can cause these reactions, and which we know from other fields of medicine, but then with medical drugs as the cause of the reaction,” the chief physician explains to VG. Though he acknowledged the theory was just that – a theory, Holme insisted there was nothing else that could have triggered such an intense immune response in all three patients. The vaccine was the only common factor. When asked to clarify why he says “most likely” in the quote, Holme confidently responds that the reason for these rare cases of blood clots has been found. “We have the reason. Nothing but the vaccine can explain why these individuals had this immune response,” he states. VG also asks how Holme can know that the immune response is not caused by something other than the vaccine. “There is nothing in the patient history of these individuals that can give such a powerful immune response. I am confident that the antibodies that we have found are the cause, and I see no other explanation than it being the vaccine which triggers it,” he responds. In an attempt to explain to readers why they should care, Holme concluded: “We’re talking about relatively young people that have become very sick here, and died, that probably wouldn’t have got such a serious case of Covid.” (Source.)

Let’s hope Norwegian Health Politicians react to the news of the halt of the AstraZeneca COVID injections better than the head of the Danish Medicines Agency, Tanja Erichsen, did yesterday at a press conference where Turkish TV recorded her passing out on live TV.

No explanation was given for her fainting. She was reportedly taken to a hospital and later released.