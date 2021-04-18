Corrupted News Network CNN

Founded in 1980, the most distrusted name in television news CNN consistently features fake news and mass deception over the real thing it long ago banned on air.

Like other establishment media, it reports a daily drumbeat of utter rubbish — truth and full disclosure on major issues nowhere in sight.

Project Veritas (PV) caught CNN reporting bald-faced Big Lies earlier.

Last week, Twitter suspended the account of its founder James O’Keefe for exposing anti-Trump propaganda reports by CNN — falsely claiming he violated company rules.

PV’s undercover video caught CNN technical director Charlie Chester red-handed — boasting about his anti-Trump propaganda, saying:

“Look what we did. (CNN fake news) got Trump out (sic).”

“I am 100​ percent going to say it, and I 100​ percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out (sic).”

“Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was.”

He bragged about joining CNN to work on denying Trump a second term.

He also boasted about featuring (fake numbers of covid) deaths displayed at all times on CNN’s screen during broadcasts.

His aim was (and remains) all about boosting ratings by fear-mongering viewers to self-inflict harm by going along with government mandates and recommendations on all things seasonal flu-renamed covid.

He told an undercover PV reporter that “fear really drives numbers. (It) keeps them tuned in.”

Hyped covid related rubbish produced “gangbuster… ratings.”

“It’s why (CNN) constantly ha(s) the (covid) death toll on the side, which I have a major problem with, with how we’re tallying how many people die every day.”

Meaningless numbers are artificially inflated multiple times higher than reality.

CNN fake news artificially inflates them higher — for maximum fear-mongering effect.

Its viewers are too out-of-touch with real news and information to know they were willfully duped.

The same goes for other establishment media in cahoots with Big Government, Pharma and other monied interests.

Their mandate is all about proliferating fake news mass deception — CNN the worst of an on-air collective lying machine.

The same goes for the NYT in print.

CNN management mandates fake news about major issues, including about covid.

According to Chester, “(t)he special red phone rings and this producer picks it up.”

“You hear (murmurs) and every so often they put it on speaker, and it’s the head of the network being like, ‘There’s nothing that you’re doing right now that makes me want to stick.’ ”

Without mentioning WarnerMedia chairman Jeff Zooker by name, he quoted him, saying:

“Put the (fake covid death toll) numbers back up because that’s the most enticing thing that we had. So, put it back up.”

Virtually everything reported about all things covid since early last year was and continues to be willfully and maliciously fabricated.

It’s all about instituting and maintaining draconian control.

It’s part of Great Reset mass deception to create ruler/serf societies worldwide.

It’s about privileged interests owning everything, ordinary people nothing.

It’s about dystopian harshness replacing free and open societies.

It’s about government instituted/media supported tyrannical rule no one should tolerate anywhere.