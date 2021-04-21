Sound The Alarm!
Scott Jensen | April 16, 2021
Immoral vaccine passports serve the purpose of creating a biosecurity state with both government and private sector invasion of our rights.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 21, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Moderna “Vaccine” Wreaks Havoc in BC and Local Doctor Blows Whistle
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Israeli militarism predicated on 9/11 deception
By Brandon Martinez | Press TV | January 26, 2014
No more than an hour after the World Trade Center Twin Towers collapsed on September 11, 2001, Israel’s leaders initiated a coordinated campaign to blame their enemies for the attacks.
Ehud Barak, the former Israeli prime minister, appeared live in studio at the [state-run] BBC on 9/11, wherein he described his desire for the United States and other major powers to lead a global campaign of annihilation against the Arab/Muslim world. “[T]his is the time to deploy a globally concerted effort led by the United States, UK, Europe and Russia, against all sources of terror,” the Israeli war criminal stated. Dubbing this campaign a “global war on terror,” Barak continued: “It’s a time to launch an operational, complete war against terror even if it takes certain pains from the routine activities of our normal society.” “Bin Laden sits in Afghanistan… Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea… these kinds of states should be treated as ‘rogue states,’” said Barak, in a call for the US to take pre-emptive actions against countries that Israel views as impediments to its domination of the Middle East.
Ariel Sharon, the Israeli prime minister on 9/11, duplicated Barak’s war cry against the Muslim world. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,435,698 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Sound The Alarm! brianharryaustralia on Comply or Die: The Only Truly… Mark G on REINER FUELLMICH – WE HA… brianharryaustralia on WaPo-Style Fake News Russia… brianharryaustralia on Zero mainstream coverage today… brianharryaustralia on NYT ‘bounties’ non-story shows… wteach64 on Moderna “Vaccine”… wteach64 on NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vacc… Vishnu Sadal on TRAGEDY & CRISIS IN O… brianharryaustralia on Why Can’t We ‘Just March Out’… Katalin Reeves on REINER FUELLMICH – WE HA… roberthstiver on Vienna talks reveal Biden team…
Aletho News
- Comply or Die: The Only Truly Compliant Person in a Police State Is a Dead One April 20, 2021
- The Ugly Truth About COVID April 20, 2021
- Fauci, smoking gun evidence, pandemic fraud; memo to Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan April 20, 2021
- The War on Pubs is Being Waged by Puritans Against Joy April 20, 2021
- Project Veritas Founder Sues Twitter After He Was Banned Amid Ongoing ‘Expose CNN’ Series April 20, 2021
- Zero mainstream coverage today of the foiled, U.S. backed plot to assassinate Belarus president Lukashenko April 20, 2021
- NYT ‘bounties’ non-story shows US/UK media has got so used to blaming Russia, it’s now doing it out of habit April 20, 2021
- WaPo-Style Fake News Russia Bashing April 20, 2021
- Moderna “Vaccine” Wreaks Havoc in BC and Local Doctor Blows Whistle April 20, 2021
- The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death. And They Just Got Caught. April 19, 2021
- “A Sign Of Progress”: How A Tiny Corporate Media Clique Inverted Reality During Brazil’s 2016 Coup April 19, 2021
- What will we get for a multitrillion-dollar energy policy? April 19, 2021
- Scientists say April 19, 2021
- Overexposed Fauci has nothing to add to gun debate and his intervention is an insult to firearms victims April 19, 2021
- Vienna talks reveal Biden team’s attachment to sanctions that would torpedo Iran deal April 19, 2021
- Why Can’t We ‘Just March Out’ Of Afghanistan? April 19, 2021
- NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy April 19, 2021
- “Terror by White Supremacists”: BLM Denounces Coverage of Co-Founder’s R.E. Purchases while Facebook Censors Story April 19, 2021
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Perspectives on the Pandemic #13 April 20, 2021
- Who is really behind Czechia’s surprise decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats? April 19, 2021
- Gates Unhinged: Dystopian Vision for the Future of Food April 19, 2021
Consent Factory
- The “Unvaccinated” Question March 29, 2021
Richie Allen
- English GP’s Told Not To Give AstraZeneca Jab To Pregnant Women April 21, 2021
- Tony Blair Says Vaccine Hesitancy “Must Be Confronted” April 21, 2021
- The Richie Allen Show Returns Today April 19, 2021
- Almost 40% Of US Marines Have REFUSED Coronavirus Jab! April 10, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Another case of “vast fraud” in Israel’s ever-shady binary options industry April 20, 2021
- Palestinian ingenuity makes it to Mars April 20, 2021
- New DNC chair stands by Israel amid progressive headwinds April 19, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate change: UK to speed up target to cut carbon emissions April 20, 2021
- Starmer’s Climate Hypocrisy April 19, 2021
- Lithium shortage may unplug electric car revolution April 19, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is the Astra-Zeneca vaccine killing people? April 17, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
It’s a great pity that the USA Government pursues, and is prepared to pass legislation against American people, because of a Vaccine that has been imposed on “The People”, while it ignores the Billions(Trillions?)of dollars lost to the government by TAX EVASION, by the “1%”
And the National Debt just keeps rocketing higher and HIGHER………..WHO is counting the cost?
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | April 21, 2021 |