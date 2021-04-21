Israel official calls for executing Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
MEMO | April 21, 2021
Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Aryeh King, yesterday called on Israeli police to execute Palestinian protesters who take to the streets of the holy city at night, Shehab news agency reported.
He proposed a change in police policy regarding dealing with protesters and stop using traditional means to disperse them.
According to the Israeli TV Channel 7, King said that shooting the protesters “is the only way which can end the night protests phenomenon.”
Police “do not save any efforts to prevent these demonstrations which were aggravated by the start of Ramadan,” he added.
King, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said, is best known for settling Jews in occupied East Jerusalem and evicting Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
April 21, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Subjugation - Torture | Human rights, Israel, Jerusalem, Palestine, Zionism
Sure! The hell with this, e.g., “knee-on-neck” namby-pamby technique of law enforcement! Just summarily kill all of ’em — terrorists all! Besides and after all, impunity is a given in the land of Zion….
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | April 21, 2021 |