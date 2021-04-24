Aletho News

9/11 Cover Up Director Appointed To Chair Covid Cover Up Group

Corbett • 04/23/2021

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Philip Zelikow, Former Exec. Dir. Of 9/11 Commission, To Chair Covid Commission

“Zelikow” Search On Corbett Report

“Zelikow” Search On Media Monarchy

Story #2: $74,000 NYPD Robot Dog Hits Streets Of Manhattan

Video: NYPD Robot Dog Hits Streets Of Manhattan

Robot Dog Enforces Social Distancing In Singapore Park (May 11, 2020)

Self-Disinfecting Grocery Delivery Robots Hit The Streets Of Singapore

Robotic Dog To Guide The Blind And Visually Impaired

Giant, Armed Robots Loom Over Streets Of Rebel-Controlled Donetsk As Ukraine Tensions Rise

Media Monarchy’s Trend Prediction For 2021: Scamdemic Paves The Way For Smart Gridification

Story #3: Company Sells Sex Robot “Clones” Of Dead Partners Using 3D-Modeling

Dont Date Robots!

This Sex Doll Rants About How Despicable The Human Race Is

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members​​​​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​​​​).

