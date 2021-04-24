Criminalizing Safe and Effective Non-Drug Covid Treatments

According to the US Federal Trade Commission:

“For the duration of the (covid) public health emergency (sic)” — what’s invented, not real — the (1944) Public Health Service Act makes it unlawful…for any person, partnership, or corporation to engage in a deceptive act or practice in or affecting commerce associated with the treatment, cure, prevention, mitigation, or diagnosis of (illness) or a government benefit related to (it).”

“The Act provides that such a violation shall be treated as a violation of a rule defining an unfair or deceptive act or practice prescribed under Sec. 18(a)(1)(B) of the FTC Act.”

The above applies to the (Covid) Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) (December 2020).

Alternative treatments for various health issues are safe and effective.

Yet US dark forces want information about them suppressed in pushing hazardous to health covid mass-jabbing.

According to Professor of Internal Medicine/Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School Dr. Paul Marik, he and medical colleagues are effectively treating seriously ill flu patients — now called covid.

Their therapy involves intravenous use of vitamin C, corticosteroids and the anticoagulant heparin to mitigate lungs inflammation, the main cause of death from flu/covid.

Vitamin D and zinc are also therapeutically effective in treating the illness.

According to Boston University School of Medicine’s Dr. Michael Holick, a study he and colleagues were involved in “provide(d) direct evidence that vitamin D sufficiency can reduce (covid) complications, including cytokine storms and ultimately death.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola maintains that vitamin C and D, zinc, selenium, and other natural supplements can help prevent, treat and cure covid.

On April 15, the Biden regime’s Justice Department and FTC “announced a civil complaint against defendants Eric Anthony Nepute and Quickwork LLC (for) alleg(ed) violations of the (Covid) Consumer Protection Act (CCPA).”

“Defendants” are wrongfully charged with recommending vitamin D and zinc supplements to prevent or treat covid.

The DOJ and FTC seek “civil penalties and injunctive relief to stop the defendants from” recommending safe, effective alternative treatments in lieu of experimental, hazardous, unapproved mRNA technology and vaccines for covid.

CCPA “prohibits deceptive acts or practices associated with the treatment, cure, prevention, mitigation or diagnosis of” covid or other illnesses.

Instead of protecting US consumers, CCPA aims to criminalize health professionals who prescribe or recommend alternative treatments for covid instead of toxic drugs that risk irreversible harm to health when taken as directed.

There’s nothing remotely safe and effective about experimental covid drugs that don’t protect, risk contraction of the illness they’re supposed to prevent, along with any number of other serious diseases over the near-or-longer-term that can be lethal.

CCPA should be called the Pharma Protection Act — promoting what’s harmful to health, not beneficial.

Vitamins and minerals promote health. For many years, I’ve taken daily vitamin C, D and zinc supplements.

Along with no adverse effects, I haven’t had a common cold or flu in decades.

I strongly believe these readily available, low-cost supplements help protect and preserve health.

They’ve certainly done no harm.

I believe what helps me can be beneficial for others.

From what I learned from medical and scientific experts — information covered in my writing — experimental covid mRNA technology and vaccines are high-risk, potentially deadly, with nothing beneficial from taking them other than possible mitigation of covid symptoms somewhat if one contracts the illness.

They don’t prevent or cure it.

Everyone willing to be jabbed for covid is playing Russian roulette with their health — a foolhardy risk no one should take.

It’s notably so when safe, effective, low-cost drugs and alternative treatments are effective in preventing, treating, and curing covid.