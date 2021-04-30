Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Daisies Under Threat From Climate Change! says the Telegraph

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | April 30, 2021

Where do they dredge up these dolts?

From the Telegraph :

lawn

Perhaps somebody should tell Dr Dines the difference between “weather” and “climate”!

Spring last year was a dry one, but there is nothing at all unusual in that, and there have been eight drier springs on record. Nor is there any sort of trend in spring rainfall:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-temperature-rainfall-and-sunshine-time-series

Shame on the increasingly absurd Telegraph, not to mention dopey Olivia Rudgard for printing this nonsense.

April 30, 2021 - Posted by | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Science and Pseudo-Science |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »