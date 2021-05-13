Israel’s War Cabinet Approves Escalated Aggression on Gaza

Late Wednesday, cabinet members unanimously agreed to intensify IDF terror-bombing of Gaza — including strikes on civilian targets.

War minister Gantz said “Gaza will burn” — meaning an intent to commit greater crimes of war and against humanity than already.

He lied accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Israeli warplanes continue terror-bombing civilian neighborhoods as it’s done before during preemptive wars on the Strip.

Residential and government buildings, schools, medical facilities, at least one mosque, agricultural lands, farmers in their fields, children in harm’s way, and Strip infrastructure was struck to make conditions for Gazans more untenable than already.

Mass slaughter and destruction keeps increasing by the hour.

Cold-blooded murder of Arabs is longstanding Israeli policy.

According to Defense for Children International – Palestine on Wednesday:

“Israeli forces continue to exhibit…complete disregard for international law, deploying explosive weapons and attacking densely-populated civilian areas in Gaza,” adding:

“As Palestinian children and families seek shelter from Israeli attacks, there is no safe space in the Gaza Strip.”

“Palestinian children in Gaza increasingly bear the brunt of Israel’s repeated military offensives and a human-made humanitarian crisis as a result of Israel’s closure policy toward the Gaza Strip.”

Deputy mayor of Lod, Ami Kaufman, said “hundreds of armed settlers from the West Bank are on their way to the city.”

“I suggest to every Arab resident not to leave their homes.”

“This has potential to be a bloodbath.”

Palestinian students in Israeli universities are being attacked, including in their dorms.

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights condemned “intentional and disproportionate targeting of civilians and civilian properties” by Israeli terror-bombing and cross-border shelling,” adding:

The organization sharply criticized “inaction of the international community, as Gaza is pushed into perpetually worse security and humanitarian conditions.”

On Thursday, Al Jazeera reported that “residents and shop owners in Gaza City walked among the rubble and what is left of their homes and businesses following the heavy Israeli bombardment,” adding:

Shop owner Zakria Al-Halees struggled for words to explain damage affecting “the whole area.”

Images show widespread debris from days of ruthless IDF terror-bombing, defenseless civilians bearing the brunt of it — while the world community yawns and does nothing to hold Israel accountable for the highest of high crimes.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for Muslim countries to unite against Israel, saying:

“The tragic incidents of the last few days and the crimes of the Zionist regime, more than ever, remind us of the need for unity and cooperation of Islamic countries to confront the Zionist coercion and occupation.”

“It is necessary for the Islamic countries to work together to defend the Palestinian people, and to confront the aggression and hostile and racist actions of the Zionist regime that we have witnessed in recent days and during the holy month of Ramadan.”

“The attacks and aggressions of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Gaza Strip should stop immediately and we must not allow the Palestinian people to be oppressed anymore.”

In Damascus for discussions on “bilateral, regional and international issues,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif condemned the “Israeli regime’s brutal aggression against Palestinians,” separately tweeting:

“It wasn’t enough for the Israeli regime to

-Steal people’s land & homes;

-Create an Apartheid regime;

It had to shoot innocent worshippers inside Islam’s 3rd Holiest Mosque upon Islam’s Holiest Eid.”

On Thursday, the Syrian People’s Assembly (PA) “condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric Zionist racist practices against the defenseless Palestinian Arab people, stressing that these practices are a flagrant violation of all international pacts, resolutions and norms, and a violation of the most basic rules of the international humanitarian law” — the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, adding:

The PA “affirmed its stand by the Palestinians in Occupied Jerusalem and in every part of the land of Palestine, indicating that the Syrians, who have faced for years and are still facing the forces of evil and terrorism, will continue to support their Palestinian brothers, as their enemy is one, and their fate and victory are the same.”

In vain, it urged the world community to intervene against Israeli aggression on their behalf.

It hasn’t happened since Israeli forces stole historic Palestine for exclusive Jewish use and development.

Nor is Israel ever held accountable for the highest of high crimes of war, against humanity, and other atrocities against Palestinians and other Arabs.

Separately on Thursday, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said “(r)esistance responds to the crimes of the occupying regime in Quds, the Gaza Strip and everywhere.”

“If the occupying regime wants to continue its attacks, we will also continue more attacks.”

According to the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades’ Abu Obeida:

Its forces fired a cruise “missile… at (Israel’s) Ramon airport, about 220km from Gaza.”

Reuters reported that the facility continues to operate, saying it wasn’t struck.

According to Palestinian/American writer/activist Yousef Munayyer:

“Israeli lynch mobs (are) attacking Palestinians” unobstructed while IDF warplanes terror-bomb Gaza.

Armed and dangerous, extremist settlers are assaulting Palestinians in public, storming their homes, beating and terrorizing them — including women and children — while nearby Israeli security forces do nothing to stop them.

They’ve been roaming East Jerusalem streets, shouting “Death to Arabs.”

In Occupied Palestine, the safety and welfare of non-Jews is never secure at all times.

Today in apartheid Israel, Arabs are in mortal danger — from Netanyahu regime security forces and extremist settlers out for blood.

A Final Comment

Instead of condemning Israeli ruthlessness and demanding accountability, spokesman for UN secretary general Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, merely called on the Netanyahu regime to “exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” according to a UN statement.

“The secretary general reiterates his commitment, including through the Middle East Quartet, to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements,” Dujarric added.

Time and again, Guterres disgraced himself and the office he holds by failing to denounce US/NATO/Israeli aggression and demand accountability for high crimes too serious to ignore.

Meaningless weak-kneed statements — directly or through his spokesman — are issued time and again instead of doing the right thing he consistently avoids.