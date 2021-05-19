Scientists Discover Anti-Maskers Are Really Good At Science! Uh-Oh
Amazing Polly | May 18, 2021
MIT did a study on Covid Skeptics and guess what? They found out we’re better at science, data analytics and communication than they are! Unfortunately this means we have to be stopped. I read from the study and give my commentary.
To support my work, please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!
TIMESTAMP for “Implications and Conclusion” 34:20
Link to study: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 19, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
How Public Health Agencies Are Manufacturing Uncertainty About Early COVID-19 Therapeutics – And Why
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Fact checking Steven Koonin’s Fact Checkers
By Andy May | Watts Up With That? | May 16, 2021
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a review of Steven Koonin’s new book Unsettled on April 25, a little over a week before it went on sale. A blog called “Climate Feedback” published a “Fact Check” of the book review on May 3rd, the day before the book came out. This so-called fact check was used by Facebook to attempt to discredit the WSJ review and the book itself whenever a post linked to the book review.
The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board objected to this practice with a strongly worded editorial. They pointed out the so-called “fact check” was not checking anything, but simply arguing against Koonin’s analysis. Arguing with Koonin is fine, arguing is an important part of science, but don’t call it a fact check. The “fact check” blog post doesn’t contradict or challenge anything in Koonin’s book. Koonin provides a rebuttal in today’s WSJ here.
Koonin’s more detailed point-by-point rebuttal of the fact check is here.
I noticed on Saturday, when I searched for Koonin’s book on Amazon.com using search text, like “Steven Koonin Unsettled,” that I was led to books critical of Koonin’s book, but not to his book. Amazon appeared to have “canceled” a best seller. Later the same day, searches on Amazon began to work properly again, hopefully it was a simple programming error and not attempted suppression by a rogue employee.
You can get to his book on Amazon.com at this link, if searches fail again. The book can also be found, on BarnesandNoble.com. Both purchases will have be eBooks, the print edition is sold out, probably until June. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,582,635 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on How the CDC is manipulating da… brianharryaustralia on Netanyahu Warns Biden Not to G… lex on We Won! Trader Joe’s was the F… Leland Roth on We Won! Trader Joe’s was the F… Martillo on NED ‘regime change’ specialist… Martillo on NED ‘regime change’ specialist… Martillo on Report: COVID vaccine adverse… Martillo on Covid scaremongering – the gov… Martillo on Coronavirus: Bioterror And The… Martillo on Coronavirus: Bioterror And The… brianharryaustralia on Coronavirus: Bioterror And The… aletho on Rosneft announces launch of fl…
Aletho News
- Scientists Discover Anti-Maskers Are Really Good At Science! Uh-Oh May 19, 2021
- How the CDC is manipulating data to prop-up “vaccine effectiveness” May 19, 2021
- Netanyahu Warns Biden Not to Get Involved May 18, 2021
- Steven Crowder gives YouTube legal notice, intends to seek injunction against deplatforming May 18, 2021
- How Bill Gates & Big Pharma used children as “guinea pigs”… and got away with it May 18, 2021
- Bill Gates and the world health juggernaut May 18, 2021
- Long Covid ‘Symptoms’ in Teens are No Less Common in Those Who Haven’t Had the Virus – Study May 18, 2021
- COVID vaccine and genetic thunder nobody is listening to May 18, 2021
- We Won! Trader Joe’s was the First Crack in the Armor May 18, 2021
- How Public Health Agencies Are Manufacturing Uncertainty About Early COVID-19 Therapeutics – And Why May 18, 2021
- Czech politics in crisis over 2014 ammo depot explosions as President refuses to accept intelligence reports blaming Russia May 18, 2021
- Sunday’s attack on Gaza City claims 42 civilian lives May 17, 2021
- Trashing the Laws of War — Again May 17, 2021
- Report: COVID vaccine adverse effects, huge numbers May 17, 2021
- Coronavirus: Bioterror And The US Military Laboratory In Kazakhstan – Investigation May 17, 2021
- Covid scaremongering – the government’s £1bn blitz May 17, 2021
- NED ‘regime change’ specialists claim credit for Belarus protests, boast of funding Russian opposition during prank call May 17, 2021
- FDA’s last word on the safety of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine was issued last year/ FDA May 17, 2021
OffGuardian
Consent Factory
- The Criminalization of Dissent May 3, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Ban All New Gas Boilers By 2025 Say IEA May 18, 2021
- Climate Change “Obsession of the Elite” May 18, 2021
- GWPF launches ‘workable alternative to Net Zero’ May 18, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid interview with Ivor Cummins May 13, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply