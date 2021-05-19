Aletho News

Scientists Discover Anti-Maskers Are Really Good At Science! Uh-Oh

Amazing Polly | May 18, 2021

MIT did a study on Covid Skeptics and guess what? They found out we’re better at science, data analytics and communication than they are! Unfortunately this means we have to be stopped. I read from the study and give my commentary.

To support my work, please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!

TIMESTAMP for “Implications and Conclusion” 34:20

Link to study: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf

