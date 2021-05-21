Dr. John Campbell interview with Dr Pierre Kory
Dr Pierre Kory, Part 1, Steroids and anticoagulants
Dr Pierre Kory, Part 2, Ivermectin
Dr. John Campbell | April 25, 2021
Links from Dr. Kory Safety review paper is here on the medincell website https://www.medincell.com/ivermectin
My review paper is on a Pre-print but will be published on line within days – pre print is here: https://osf.io/wx3zn/
My white paper is not published or posted yet but will be soon
My webinar lecture from Wednesday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcLnW…
May 21, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Ivermectin
From the Archives
Beijing believes COVID-19 is a biological weapon
By Lucas Leiroz | March 16, 2020
From conspiracy theory to geopolitical realism, the possibility to treat COVID-19 as a biological weapon has been finally accepted in the public sphere. The recent statement by the Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian, formally accusing the US of bringing coronavirus to China, has highlighted a series of new opinions about the pandemic.
The hypothesis of biological warfare behind the global pandemic had already been raised by Russian experts some weeks ago. Like any opinion that is slightly different from the official version of Western governments and their media agencies, the thesis was ridiculed and accused of being a “conspiracy theory”. However, as soon as the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the second largest economic power on the planet publishes a note attesting to this possibility, it leaves the sphere of “conspiracy theories” to enter the realm of public opinion and official government versions.
In addition to making the explanation of biological warfare official, Zhao Lijian raised important questions about the pandemic data in the USA: “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
