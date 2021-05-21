Aletho News

Dr. John Campbell interview with Dr Pierre Kory

Dr Pierre Kory, Part 1, Steroids and anticoagulants

Dr Pierre Kory, Part 2, Ivermectin

Dr. John Campbell | April 25, 2021

Links from Dr. Kory Safety review paper is here on the medincell website https://www.medincell.com/ivermectin

My review paper is on a Pre-print but will be published on line within days – pre print is here: https://osf.io/wx3zn/

My white paper is not published or posted yet but will be soon

My webinar lecture from Wednesday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcLnW…

