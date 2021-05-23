OSHA Pulls Guidance Stating Employers May Be Held Liable For ‘Adverse Reactions’ If They Mandate Vaxx

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration threw workers under the bus over the weekend by pulling their new guidance which stated that employers they may be held liable for “any adverse reactions” if they mandate employees take COVID-19 vaccines “as a condition of their employment.”

On April 20, OSHA released a new FAQ on their website stating that if employers require their employees to be vaxxed “then any adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is work-related” (and therefor must be recorded for, at the very least, worker compensation claims).

OSHA appears to have caved to political pressure and scrapped their own well-thought-out, pro-worker guidance after just one month so as not to “disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts.”

Their FAQ now states:

DOL and OSHA, as well as other federal agencies, are working diligently to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’ vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904’s recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination through May 2022. We will reevaluate the agency’s position at that time to determine the best course of action moving forward.

OSHA was created to protect workers’ rights and instead it’s trampling all over them on behalf of Big Pharma.

“Encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations” comes before protecting workers’ rights.

Despite OSHA’s disgraceful actions, OSHA states on their own FAQ that their “guidance is not a standard or regulation, and it creates no new legal obligations.”

Employees are not under any legal obligation to take experimental mRNA shots. Employers who attempt to force these shots on their workers are going to get sued and the case may go all the way to the Supreme Court.