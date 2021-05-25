Aletho News

Canada: Pop-Up Clinic Offers Kids Free Ice Cream To Get Covid Vaccine, No Parental Permission Required

By Chris Menahan | INFORMATION LIBERATION | May 24, 2021

Children in Canada as young as 12 are being given free ice cream to take Pfizer’s experimental mRNA therapy “vaccine,” with no parental permission required.

Throngs of police were filmed guarding one site from outraged parents at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto:

“Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 on May 5, making Canada the first country to do so,” the Toronto Star reported on Friday. “In Toronto, those 12-15 don’t need a parent or guardian to allow them to take the vaccine.”

The CDC is investigating dozens of reports of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in teenagers and young adults that occur four days after their second dose of Pfizer of Moderna mRNA therapy injections, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

The CDC’s VAERS database has reported 943 adverse events among 12-to- 17-year-olds as of Friday.

According to the CDC, youths aged 0-19 who catch the coronavirus have a survival rate of 99.997%.

  1. Absolutely outrageous…….If anyone tried that in Australia, they would be arrested as suspected Paedophiles…….and, rightly so.

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | May 25, 2021 | Reply


