Canada: Pop-Up Clinic Offers Kids Free Ice Cream To Get Covid Vaccine, No Parental Permission Required
By Chris Menahan | INFORMATION LIBERATION | May 24, 2021
Children in Canada as young as 12 are being given free ice cream to take Pfizer’s experimental mRNA therapy “vaccine,” with no parental permission required.
Throngs of police were filmed guarding one site from outraged parents at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto:
A pop up vaccine clinic in Canada that is offering kids free ice cream in exchange for a vaccine, no parental permission required. Police are guarding the front to stop parents from intervening.
Canadians should be outraged. pic.twitter.com/FDovr1HjUq
— Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) May 24, 2021
“Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 on May 5, making Canada the first country to do so,” the Toronto Star reported on Friday. “In Toronto, those 12-15 don’t need a parent or guardian to allow them to take the vaccine.”
The CDC is investigating dozens of reports of heart inflammation (myocarditis) in teenagers and young adults that occur four days after their second dose of Pfizer of Moderna mRNA therapy injections, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday.
The CDC’s VAERS database has reported 943 adverse events among 12-to- 17-year-olds as of Friday.
According to the CDC, youths aged 0-19 who catch the coronavirus have a survival rate of 99.997%.
Holiday news: our pop-up vaccine team is coming to Nathan Phillips Square for 12+ year olds this Sunday.
social medicine kicker: free ice cream with the vaccine 🍦 pic.twitter.com/304beM8xM4
— Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) May 21, 2021
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 25, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular | COVID-19 Vaccine
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Ultimate Variants Update, in 3 Minutes Flat!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Now Comes the Davos ‘Great Reset’
By F. William Engdahl – New Eastern Outlook – 09.06.2020
For those wondering what will come after the Covid-19 pandemic has successfully all but shut down the entire world economy, spreading the worst depression since the 1930s, the leaders of the premier globalization NGO, Davos World Economic Forum, have just unveiled the outlines of what we can expect next. These people have decided to use this crisis as an opportunity.
On June 3 via their website, the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) unveiled the outlines of their upcoming January 2021 forum. They call it “The Great Reset.” It entails taking advantage of the staggering impact of the coronavirus to advance a very specific agenda. Notably enough, that agenda dovetails perfectly with another specific agenda, namely the 2015 UN Agenda 2030. The irony of the world’s leading big business forum, the one that has advanced the corporate globalization agenda since the 1990s, now embracing what they call sustainable development, is huge. That gives us a hint that this agenda is not quite about what WEF and partners claim. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,623,281 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Israel’s Friends overwhelm Cap… brianharryaustralia on Canada: Pop-Up Clinic Offers K… brianharryaustralia on Stanford review finds 45% of 1… brianharryaustralia on The FDA cover-up that led to t… brianharryaustralia on Facebook is suppressing ‘facts… michael on Israel’s Friends overwhelm Cap… Martillo on Has Palestine resistance … Rothia.dutoit@gmail.… on COVID Fraud – Legal proceeding… brianharryaustralia on WHO calls for global system of… wteach64 on Interview with Reiner Fuellmic… Carol Catherine Eklu… on Interview with Reiner Fuellmic… Gail Keating on Sarah Colborne – A Solidarity…
Aletho News
- Israel carries out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, robs them of their homes, yet pretends it’s the victim May 25, 2021
- Canada: Pop-Up Clinic Offers Kids Free Ice Cream To Get Covid Vaccine, No Parental Permission Required May 25, 2021
- Facebook is suppressing ‘facts’ that are flagged as promoting ‘vaccine hesitancy’: whistleblowers May 25, 2021
- The FDA cover-up that led to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine May 25, 2021
- Israel’s Friends overwhelm Capitol Hill May 25, 2021
- Stanford review finds 45% of 117 pediatric “Covid hospitalizations” were not hospitalized for Covid May 25, 2021
- The Ultimate Variants Update, in 3 Minutes Flat! May 25, 2021
- Turkey: security cooperation with US government ‘has ended’ May 24, 2021
- WHO calls for global system of surveillance, more authority over nations, billions more in funding May 24, 2021
- The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week May 24, 2021
- America’s Public Health System Is Utterly Corrupt May 24, 2021
- As I warned: RNA gold rush; new genetic products in the pipeline May 24, 2021
- COVID19 – the end of scientific discussion? May 24, 2021
- Telegraph: UK Needs “Vaccine Force” To Produce Jabs “On Tap” May 24, 2021
- How the vaccine can make Covid worse May 24, 2021
- Interview with Reiner Fuellmich by James Delingpole May 23, 2021
- OSHA Pulls Guidance Stating Employers May Be Held Liable For ‘Adverse Reactions’ If They Mandate Vaxx May 23, 2021
- Countering the American Way of War – Proof of Concept May 23, 2021
OffGuardian
- Douma: Three Years On May 25, 2021
- 10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 3 May 24, 2021
- Serbian WWII film smeared by war propagandists in Western media May 23, 2021
Consent Factory
- Greetings from “New Normal” Germany! May 25, 2021
Richie Allen
- Facebook Whistle-Blowers: “We Censored Posts Of Vaccine Hesitant” May 25, 2021
- Had 2 Doses Of A Vaccine? You’ll Still Need To Self-Isolate! May 25, 2021
- No Nuremberg-Style Trials For Covid-19 Crimes Against Humanity May 24, 2021
- Check Out Altfeed.org A New Anti-Censorship Blogging Platform May 24, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Vaccines: truth, lies, and controversy May 22, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Absolutely outrageous…….If anyone tried that in Australia, they would be arrested as suspected Paedophiles…….and, rightly so.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | May 25, 2021 |