An Inconvenient Climate

Tony Heller • May 24, 2021

Fifteen years ago today, Al Gore released his sci-fi flick “An Inconvenient Truth” and said we only had ten years to save the climate.

  1. Americans shouldn’t put too much ‘weight’ on what some failed politician(or Ex President for that matter) have to say about anything. They’ve been bought, and will ‘push’ whatever line they have been asked to promote, by their “owners”.
    The manipulation of the American people, by the “1%” is complete. You cannot believe a word the MSM tell you(and the same goes for the rest of us, outside the USA by the way.)

    We are “farmed” by the Rich, who continue to become Obesely rich, while working people scratch a living anyway they know how. “Freedom and Democracy” is a sick joke, played on “The People”.

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | May 26, 2021 | Reply


