At least 18 teens and young adults hospitalized in Connecticut with myocarditis after Covid vaccines
By Meryl Nass, MD | May 26, 2021
Connecticut only has 3.56 million people. All 18 young people discussed here needed to be hospitalized. How many developed myocarditis and were not sick enough to be hospitalized? This is a condition that may result in permanent cardiac damage, and sometimes death. CDC last week said “relatively few” vaccine recipients developed this condition. But if we extrapolate from Connecticut’s population to the whole US, there may have been about 1,700 young people already hospitalized with this vaccine complication. (Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle and sometimes other parts of the heart, is well known after smallpox vaccine and also has occurred after other vaccines)
Symptoms occurred on average about 4 days after vaccination, which is why they could be linked to vaccination. Symptoms appearing later are likely to be considered coincidental.
Giving children these experimental vaccines right now makes no sense at all. Both blood clots and myocarditis seem to be more common in young people than older people. But the young have so much less risk from Covid, and apparent high risk of serious complications from Covid vaccines, the risk-benefit ratio seems to me to be strongly against vaccination.
Can we please take a good look at the 1,005 kids who received the Pfizer vaccine in its age 12-15 clinical trial? What happened to them? There seems to be one death in VAERS. Where are the data?
NBC:
What are symptoms of myocarditis?
In mild cases of myocarditis, common symptoms include chest pain and shortness of breath.
In more serious cases, symptoms can include rapid or abnormal heart rhythms, shortness of breath during rest or physical activity, fatigue, and fluid retention with the swelling of limbs.
Medical experts at Mayo Clinic say myocarditis can be fatal if not treated immediately. Heart failure, heart attack, stroke, and sudden cardiac death can occur in severe cases.
What are signs of myocarditis in children?
When children develop myocarditis, some signs and symptoms can include fever, fainting, difficulty in breathing, rapid breathing, and rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.
Health experts urge both children and adults who may be experiencing any of these symptoms to immediately seek medical attention.
