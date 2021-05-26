At least 18 teens and young adults hospitalized in Connecticut with myocarditis after Covid vaccines

Connecticut only has 3.56 million people. All 18 young people discussed here needed to be hospitalized. How many developed myocarditis and were not sick enough to be hospitalized? This is a condition that may result in permanent cardiac damage, and sometimes death. CDC last week said “relatively few” vaccine recipients developed this condition. But if we extrapolate from Connecticut’s population to the whole US, there may have been about 1,700 young people already hospitalized with this vaccine complication. (Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle and sometimes other parts of the heart, is well known after smallpox vaccine and also has occurred after other vaccines)

Symptoms occurred on average about 4 days after vaccination, which is why they could be linked to vaccination. Symptoms appearing later are likely to be considered coincidental.

Giving children these experimental vaccines right now makes no sense at all. Both blood clots and myocarditis seem to be more common in young people than older people. But the young have so much less risk from Covid, and apparent high risk of serious complications from Covid vaccines, the risk-benefit ratio seems to me to be strongly against vaccination.

Can we please take a good look at the 1,005 kids who received the Pfizer vaccine in its age 12-15 clinical trial? What happened to them? There seems to be one death in VAERS. Where are the data?