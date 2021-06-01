Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

LET’S GET INTO THE WEEDS ON VACCINES

Scott Jensen | May 28, 2021

Where is the science? When the rules are always changing, how can we have trust in them? Lives of Minnesotans and Americans at large hang in the balance if “normal” is something that political leaders just get to make up.

No democrat press releases or attacks change the fact that good science or good governing requires questioning and legitimate inquiry. I stand by my convictions and my oath as a physician to do not harm – especially when it comes to the health and well-being of our children.

June 1, 2021 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |