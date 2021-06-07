Aletho News

MORENA Party Leads Legislative Elections in Mexico

teleSUR | June 7, 2021

Mexico’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party is emerging as the winner of the legislative elections carried out on Sunday

The party led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) is expected to obtain between 190 and 203 seats in the Lower Chamber.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) Counselor Lorenzo Cordova revealed that the preliminary voting range of MORENA goes from 34.9 to 35.8 percent, which would ensure between 190 and 203 legislators.

After clarifying that the results offered are preliminary, Cordova noted that Morena leads the largest elections in the country’s history, in which 15 out of 32 governors, 30 local congresses, and over 1,900 city councils were renewed.

On Monday, President AMLO celebrated the election results because they will allow him to continue with the transformation of his country.

“Especially in the federal election, citizens voted for two different and opposing projects… and I am very grateful because as a result of this election the parties that sympathize with the ongoing transformation project will have a majority in the Lower House,” Lopez Obrador said.

