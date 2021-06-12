Aletho News

1,295 DEAD in UK Following COVID Bioweapon Shots – Italy Halts AstraZeneca Shots After Teen Dies

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | June 11, 2021

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report yesterday, June 10, 2021.

The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through June 2, 2021, for the three experimental COVID “vaccines” currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.

They report a total of 1,295 deaths and 922,596 injuries recorded following the experimental COVID injections.

Here are the breakdowns from the three shots:

  • AstraZeneca: 863 deaths and 717,250 injuries. (Source.)
  • Pfizer- BioNTech: 406 deaths and 193,768 injuries. (Source.)
  • Moderna: 3 deaths and 9243 injuries. (Source.)
  • Unspecified COVID-19 injections: 22 deaths and 2335 injuries. (Source.)

Meanwhile, Italy announced today that it was halting use of the AstraZeneca injections for people under the age of 60, following the death of a teenager who died from blood clots.

