INFORMED CONSENT AND REPRODUCTIVE TOXICITY OF VACCINES

DarkHorse Podcast Clips

SPIKE PROTEIN IS VERY DANGEROUS, IT’S CYTOTOXIC

“DON’T COME BACK UNTIL YOUR LIPS ARE BLUE”

PFIZER DATA REVEAL – WHERE DO THE LIPID NANOPARTICLES COLLECT?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XMxuNvVgxlU/

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA Vaccine technology. Mr. Steve Kirsch is a serial entrepreneur who has been researching adverse reactions to COVID vaccines. Bret talks to Robert and Steve about the pandemic, treatment and the COVID vaccines.

Spike proteins are very dangerous, it’s cytotoxic. Clip from DarkHorse podcast. Full livestream now CENSORED on YouTube. Odysee for backup: https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/h…

Full livestream on Bitchute for backup: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TH2HAmTp40xq/

Steve’s paper on COVID vaccine reactions: https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-… Steve’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/stkirsch COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org

/team/steve… Dr. Malone’s website: https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vacci… Robert’s LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rwmalonemd Robert’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/

RWMaloneMD Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/bretweinstein https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein

