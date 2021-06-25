McAfee’s Widow Claims Her Husband Did Not Kill Himself, Blames US Authorities
By Andrei Dergalin – Sputnik – 25.06.2021
Janice McAfee, the widow of anti-virus tycoon John McAfee who was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona this week where he was awaiting extradition to the United States, has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
While authorities in Spain have already suggested that “everything at the scene” in McAfee’s cell indicated that he killed himself, as AP put it, Janice insisted that his last words to her were not “the words of someone who is suicidal.”
“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening’,” she told reporters outside the Brians 2 penitentiary where she arrived to collect her husband’s belongings.
The day before McAfee was found dead, Spain’s National Court announced it had agreed to extradite him to the US, though that decision was not final.
“We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee said. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”
John McAfee was arrested in Spain in October over tax-related charges filed by American prosecutors in Tennessee, and had been detained at the Brians 2 Penitentiary Centre since.
Weeks before his demise, McAfee tweeted that, were he ever to die by suicide, it would not be his “fault.”
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 25, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
American Pravda: The Nature of Anti-Semitism
By Ron Unz • Unz Review • July 30, 2018
I recently published a couple of long essays, and although they primarily focused on other matters, the subject of anti-Semitism was a strong secondary theme. In that regard, I mentioned my shock at discovering a dozen or more years ago that several of the most self-evidently absurd elements of anti-Semitic lunacy, which I had always dismissed without consideration, were probably correct. It does seem likely that a significant number of traditionally-religious Jews did indeed occasionally commit the ritual murder of Christian children in order to use their blood in certain religious ceremonies, and also that powerful Jewish international bankers did play a large role in financing the establishment of Bolshevik Russia.
When one discovers that matters of such enormous moment not only apparently occurred but that they had been successfully excluded from nearly all of our histories and media coverage for most of the last one hundred years, the implications take some time to properly digest. If the most extreme “anti-Semitic canards” were probably true, then surely the whole notion of anti-Semitism warrants a careful reexamination. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,720,914 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
wteach64 on THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE… wteach64 on THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE… traducteur on Myth and the Russian Pogr… Balthasar Gerards on The Deep State Defeat of Donal… brianharryaustralia on The Deep State Defeat of Donal… Sophie Mallozza on Lawmakers demand answers on Fa… brianharryaustralia on The variant’s a scariant brianharryaustralia on America & some of its so-c… brianharryaustralia on Iran’s Ahmadinejad Reveals Why… brianharryaustralia on Hundreds of bodies found near… brianharryaustralia on Hundreds of bodies found near… C.Rodrigues on Hundreds of bodies found near…
Aletho News
- McAfee’s Widow Claims Her Husband Did Not Kill Himself, Blames US Authorities June 25, 2021
- THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG? June 25, 2021
- Tensions escalating between US and North Korea June 25, 2021
- Emails show Biden officials demanding Facebook censor Team Trump before the election June 25, 2021
- The Deep State Defeat of Donald Trump June 25, 2021
- Palestinian activist critical of PA leadership dies in custody; independent probe demanded June 24, 2021
- More on Domestic Terrorism: Who Will Be the Target? June 24, 2021
- The UK faces algorithm-driven censorship if online censorship bill comes to pass June 24, 2021
- America & some of its so-called ‘democratic’ allies have turned ‘liberal-totalitarian’: Russia’s top spy June 24, 2021
- Freedom vs. The Machine; geneticists and their weapons June 24, 2021
- Johnson’s govt taken to court by theatre bosses to force release of Covid-19 trial data June 24, 2021
- What’s Behind Google’s Keen Interest in Biotech Research? June 24, 2021
- European human rights group ‘extremely concerned’ over French prisoners ‘deliberately beaten’ in custody June 24, 2021
- Hundreds of bodies found near another former residential school in Canada June 24, 2021
- The Uyghur Tribunal: Inciting Hatred Against China June 24, 2021
- Hezbollah, Iraqi anti-terror group slam US seizure of website domains tied to pro-resistance media June 24, 2021
- Iran’s Ahmadinejad Reveals Why Iran Doesn’t Need Nukes, Says World Should Know Truth About 9/11 June 24, 2021
- The variant’s a scariant June 24, 2021
OffGuardian
Consent Factory
- Manufacturing (New Normal) “Reality” June 20, 2021
Richie Allen
- I’ve Been Saying It For A Year – Climate Lockdowns Are Coming June 24, 2021
- Children With “Locked-In Trauma” Prescribed Antidepressants June 24, 2021
- Here Comes New Delta+ Variant Just In Time To Delay Freedom Again June 23, 2021
- Philippines President: “Have The Vaccine Or I Will Jail You!” June 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Andrew Neil Interviews XR’s Roger Hallam June 25, 2021
- Power Prices Rocketing June 25, 2021
- Unelected climate advisers attack Boris Johnson for putting COP26 at risk June 24, 2021
- Climate change: Set target to cut car use, minister told June 24, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- How well do doctors understand probability? June 23, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply