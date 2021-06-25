Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 24, 2021

THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG?

CDC’S TITANIC MISTAKE

June 25, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

2 Comments »

  1. Anyone with 2 brain cells left this was anticipated and science and top virologist are warning that 2 or 3 will surely kill you and while suits and evidence are now filed in courts around the world and we know a huge uptaking by heroes are finding the courts complicit and filled with corp. and military frauds blocking evidence from being exposed and true laws from being imposed they do not own all of them and just like reporters who have stepped up to expose these criminals judges will too and they will be brought to justice and the Human Race must show their disdain of these sick vile excuses for the human race we must step up to the plate

    Like

    Comment by wteach64 | June 25, 2021 | Reply

  2. Their own numbers show they have been a huge failure and the numbers prove it and make no doubt about they very well could release another bioweapon on society but what’s the difference if they release a deadlier one or they jab you with something designed to kill you and they have been doing so for years in our water and now spraying the skies and while now they stepped out of the dark and outwardly are smiling as they commit Genocide on the Worlds Population do we cower and become further complicit or use the rights already given to us

    Like

    Comment by wteach64 | June 25, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »