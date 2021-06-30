Dr. Lee Merritt discusses vaccine MIND CONTROL and medical MADNESS with the Health Ranger
Health Ranger Report | June 24, 2021
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Lee Merritt of themedicalrebel.com talked about the dangers of taking the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine as news emerged that four vaccinated British Airways pilots allegedly died of blood clots recently. She noted that those pilots are young, healthy guys. Adams added that young and healthy men are also being diagnosed with heart inflammation called myocarditis after taking mRNA vaccines.
The two also discussed the psychology behind the mad rush to have everyone vaccinated. Dr. Merritt said there’s likely a psychologic operation that made American people have their children take an experimental vaccine. Adams quoted Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist, who said his fellow doctors who are promoting vaccines even to pregnant women “are in a TRANCE, as if they have been HYPNOTIZED.”
Dr. Merritt proceeded to talk about how highly trained medical lab people in the United States and around the world were doing 40-45 cycles on PCR tests while the right range should be between 25 and 35 cycles. She said that they either had a collective “brain fart” or were told by higher power to not do the right thing. That’s not coincidence, Dr. Merritt said, but a CONSPIRACY.
June 30, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
Book Review
Covid19 – the final nail in coffin of medical research
By Dr. Malcolm Kendrick | June 28, 2021
“The lamps are going out all over Europe, we shall not see them lit again in our life-time.” Edward Grey
Several years ago, I wrote a book called Doctoring Data. It was my attempt to help people navigate their way through medical headlines and medical data.
One of the main reasons I was stimulated to write it, is because I had become deeply concerned that science, especially medical science, had been almost fully taken over by commercial interests. With the end result that much of the data we were getting bombarded with was enormously biased, and thus corrupted. I wanted to show how some of this bias gets built in.
I was not alone in my concerns. As far back as 2005, John Ioannidis wrote the very highly cited paper ‘Why most Published Research Findings are False’. It has been downloaded and read by many, many, thousands of researchers over the years, so they can’t say they don’t know:
‘Moreover for many current scientific fields, claimed research findings may often be simply accurate measures of the prevailing bias.’1
Marcia Angell, who edited the New England Journal of Medicine for twenty years, wrote the following. It is a quote I have used many times, in many different talks:
‘It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgement of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.’
Peter Gotzsche, who set up the Nordic Cochrane Collaboration, and who was booted out of said Cochrane collaboration for questioning the HPV vaccine (used to prevent cervical cancer) wrote the book. ‘Deadly Medicine and Organised Crime. [How big pharma has corrupted healthcare]’.
The book cover states… ‘The main reason we take so many drugs is that drug companies don’t sell drugs, they sell lies about drugs… virtually everything we know about drugs is what the companies have chosen to tell us and our doctors… if you don’t believe the system is out of control, please e-mail me and explain why drugs are the third leading cause of death.’ … continue
