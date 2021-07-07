Dr. Harvey Risch on HCQ suppression, censorship of critical thought, and the pandemic response

Featured Video

Book Review

By Ron Unz • Unz Review • January 27, 2020

From the Peace of Westphalia to the Law of the Jungle

The January 2nd American assassination of Gen. Qassem Suleimani of Iran was an event of enormous moment.

Gen. Suleimani had been the highest-ranking military figure in his nation of 80 million, and with a storied career of 30 years, one of the most universally popular and highly-regarded. Most analysts ranked him second in influence only to Ayatollah Khameini, Iran’s elderly Supreme Leader, and there were widespread reports that he was being urged to run for the presidency in the 2021 elections.

The circumstances of his peacetime death were also quite remarkable. His vehicle was incinerated by the missile of an American Reaper drone near Iraq’s Baghdad international airport just after he had arrived there on a regular commercial flight for peace negotiations originally suggested by the American government.

Our major media hardly ignored the gravity of this sudden, unexpected killing of so high-ranking a political and military figure, and gave it enormous attention. A day or so later, the front page of my morning New York Times was almost entirely filled with coverage of the event and its implications, along with several inside pages devoted to the same topic. Later that same week, America’s America’s national newspaper of record allocated more than one-third of all the pages of its front section to the same shocking story.

But even such copious coverage by teams of veteran journalists failed to provide the incident with its proper context and implications. … continue

