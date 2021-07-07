Aletho News

Dr. Harvey Risch on HCQ suppression, censorship of critical thought, and the pandemic response

Dr. Harvey Risch Interview 6/16/2021 from John Leake on Vimeo.

Professor Harvey Risch talks with author John Leake about how hydroxychloroquine — a safe, effective, and inexpensive drug — was fraudulently misrepresented and suppressed by public health agencies, academic journals, and the mainstream media. This propaganda campaign has resulted in the preventable deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

July 7, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

