2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece | Perspectives on the Pandemic XVII
Perspectives on the Pandemic | July 1, 2021
Mark Crispin Miller, Professor of Media Studies, New York University June 10, 2021 Dumbo, New York
Interview by John Kirby
Editing by Francis Karogodins
Research by Evan Dominguez, Billy Clayton Miller
“Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In part one of Episode 17, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives “necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously.”
July 8, 2021
2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece | Perspectives on the Pandemic XVII
Genetic baloney in thick slices
MAYBE COULD BE INC.
By Jon Rappoport | No More Fake News | July 8, 2021
Gene research companies tend to come and go. They start out banging and popping like fireworks in the sky, and then they fade out—selling themselves to larger outfits who've hired better liars…
Once upon a time, it sounded easy. Start with a disease, find the gene responsible for the disease, and correct the problem.
Then, researchers wondered, was disease the result of one gene or a group of genes acting together?
Either way, the proof would be in devising cures for diseases using gene therapy. "Not yet, but soon…"
And regardless, the major need was: money. Lots and lots of money.
