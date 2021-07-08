Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece | Perspectives on the Pandemic XVII

Perspectives on the Pandemic | July 1, 2021

Mark Crispin Miller, Professor of Media Studies, New York University June 10, 2021 Dumbo, New York

Interview by John Kirby

Editing by Francis Karogodins

Research by Evan Dominguez, Billy Clayton Miller

“Propaganda is the executive arm of the invisible government,” wrote Edward Bernays, the father of modern propaganda. In part one of Episode 17, Mark Crispin Miller, professor of Media Studies at New York University, discusses the propaganda onslaught that defined the year 2020, when what was dismissed one week is confirmed the next, and why questioning official narratives “necessarily means taking ‘conspiracy theory’ seriously.”

July 8, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »