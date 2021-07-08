Aletho News

  1. How despicable, how humiliating. How low can “I am a Zionist” Biden prostrate and prostitute himself to the devilspawn?

    Thanks to the indefatigable IfAmericansKnew’s Alison Weir, one of the staunchest and most comprehensive (endless pertinent stats, analyses, commentaries, videos, pamphlets, handouts for pro-justice events) pro-Palestinian activists ever, and her team; and to AN for posting this. Please read her spare-but-essential “Against Our Better Judgment….,” which I’m proud to state that I had a chance to review in its very early manuscript stages back in 2014 or so. It was so well-assembled and -presented that I could only point out a typo or two….

    Viva Palestine! Palestine Is Still THE Issue!

    Comment by roberthstiver | July 8, 2021 | Reply

    • Of course, “President” Biden may have just tripped over his own shoelaces, as he is prone to do.

      Any proud American who doesn’t feel humiliated by their groveling President, is probably an Israeli American…….It is SO OBVIOUS, who actually runs and controls, the USA…….but, nobody seems to have noticed????

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 8, 2021 | Reply


