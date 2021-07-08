NYC: Israeli-Trained NYPD Is Charging Pro Palestine Protesters with Bogus “Hate Crimes”
By Eric Striker | National Justice | July 8, 2021
The NYPD has a message for New Yorkers: don’t criticize Israel in their city.
Last May, demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the slaughter and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.
They are now suffering selective prosecution at the hands of the ostensibly American NYPD, who are not only trained by the Israeli government, but even have an official branch in Tel Aviv.
Since June, multiple protesters have been arrested for “hate crimes” related to anti-Israel protests. The main crime appears to be public expressions of outrage at the Jewish state’s violent and genocidal policies.
In one viral video during May 20th demonstrations, a man lit a firecracker that Jews and Israeli propagandists on social media claimed was a bomb.
The footage clearly shows that nobody was hit with sparks from the firework, but a 55-year-old Jewish woman claimed to have suffered an injury and filed a police complaint. According to the New York Post she was taken to a hospital for “burns to her back” then quickly released. Police did not mention this woman’s supposed injury in their press release.
NYC has strict fireworks laws and setting them off is a class B misdemeanor, but because of the political context of the incident (the suspect was protesting against Israel) he has been hit with second-degree reckless endangerment as a hate crime.
The individual in question, 24-year-old Mohammed Othman, was also charged with first-degree gang assault as a hate crime and third-degree assault as a hate crime related to a minor skirmish with a group of Zionist counter-protesters. Multiple other Palestinian protesters are being charged for the incident but the Jews who were arrested were quickly released and driven home by the cops. The two Jewish “victims,” Amit Skornik and Snir Dayan, are trained IDF soldiers and were mutual combatants.
Hate crime enhancements, which are primarily applied in defense of privileged groups like Jews, gays, and occasionally blacks, significantly increases penalties for crimes.
But the NYPD is not stopping there.
On July 2nd, its hate crimes task force demanded the public to inform on three individuals who posted a sticker of the Israeli flag with a Swastika superimposed on it. The obvious context is the liberal view that Israel is a Nazi state, and is not aimed at any group in America.
The tweet, which declared the three “hipster” looking Arabs as hate criminals, tagged the Anti-Defamation League and Simon Wiesenthal Center, demonstrating that the investigation was politically motivated.
Hate Crimes Are Political Crimes
In an unrelated case, a young black man pulled down a rainbow homosexual flag in his neighborhood. He did not damage the business or hurt anyone, but the NYPD is nevertheless launching a city wide manhunt to find and punish the individual.
On June 16th, the NYPD announced a similar investigation over an elderly white woman who apparently made “anti-immigrant” remarks, then started shaking a pepper shaker.
Days before, they published a Wanted tweet for a mentally ill black man who “made anti-Semitic remarks” to a Jew, but did not touch him.
Many of the incidents on the NYPD’s hate crimes bulletin appear to be First Amendment protected speech or minor violations, rather than violent assaults.
The distinctive factor in all these cases is that the “hate criminals” are expressing views that go against America’s ruling political ideology.
Jewish controlled leftist groups that claim to be for civil liberties, such as the ACLU, all support hate crimes laws.
For Arab-Americans who believed they would have leeway to protest against Zionism that Black Lives Matter rioters had when protesting against whites last year, they can now see who really controls America.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 8, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular | Human rights, NYPD, United States, Zionism
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece | Perspectives on the Pandemic XVII
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Genetic baloney in thick slices
MAYBE COULD BE INC.
By Jon Rappoport | No More Fake News | July 8, 2021
Gene research companies tend to come and go. They start out banging and popping like fireworks in the sky, and then they fade out—selling themselves to larger outfits who’ve hired better liars…
Once upon a time, it sounded easy. Start with a disease, find the gene responsible for the disease, and correct the problem.
Then, researchers wondered, was disease the result of one gene or a group of genes acting together?
Either way, the proof would be in devising cures for diseases using gene therapy. “Not yet, but soon…”
And regardless, the major need was: money. Lots and lots of money. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,755,759 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Biden kneels before Israeli Pr… brianharryaustralia on NYC: Israeli-Trained NYPD Is C… brianharryaustralia on It’s Time to Say ‘No’ to US Bl… brianharryaustralia on In Germany, burning the Israel… roberthstiver on Biden kneels before Israeli Pr… brianharryaustralia on French City Fair Drops Covid M… brianharryaustralia on French City Fair Drops Covid M… brianharryaustralia on Aid to Syria should go through… papasha408 on Should people who have recover… papasha408 on Global Vaccine Passports Have… Sarah on French City Fair Drops Covid M… wteach64 on Dr. Harvey Risch on HCQ suppre…
Aletho News
- It’s Time to Say ‘No’ to US Blockade on Lebanon July 8, 2021
- In Germany, burning the Israeli flag is a problem, but killing Palestinians isn’t July 8, 2021
- Where the Abraham Accords are (and aren’t) going July 8, 2021
- NYC: Israeli-Trained NYPD Is Charging Pro Palestine Protesters with Bogus “Hate Crimes” July 8, 2021
- Biden kneels before Israeli President’s chief of staff July 8, 2021
- The progressive civil war over Syria and Assad exposes an astonishing lack of intellectual curiosity by some on the American Left July 8, 2021
- China may be building new nuclear missile silos in its western desert… but only in response to American aggression July 8, 2021
- A Country That Has Lost Its Way: U.S. Government and Corporations Combine to Strip Citizens of Their Rights July 8, 2021
- Aid to Syria should go through the recognized government NOT Al Qaeda July 8, 2021
- 2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece | Perspectives on the Pandemic XVII July 8, 2021
- Should people who have recovered from COVID take a vaccine? July 8, 2021
- French City Fair Drops Covid Measures In Victory For People Power! July 8, 2021
- Global Vaccine Passports Have Arrived Courtesy of Google, EU July 8, 2021
- Genetic baloney in thick slices July 8, 2021
- The FDA Expanded Pfizer Vaccine EUA based on a Failed Trial July 8, 2021
- Is covid a danger to children? July 8, 2021
- New Normal Newspeak #1: “Herd Immunity” July 7, 2021
- Dr. Harvey Risch on HCQ suppression, censorship of critical thought, and the pandemic response July 7, 2021
OffGuardian
Richie Allen
- Gran: “I Ain’t Taking That Frickin Poison. The Jab Is To Control Us!” July 8, 2021
- Men Do You Have A Tiny Tallywhacker? It Might Well Be Covid-19 July 8, 2021
- Over 100 Scientists Write To PM Urging Him NOT To End Lockdown July 8, 2021
- French City Fair Drops Covid Measures In Victory For People Power! July 7, 2021
Consent Factory
- The War on Reality June 29, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Cold, Heavy Rain, Floods–Extreme Weather In June 1971! July 7, 2021
- Global Warming To Threaten Wimbledon July 6, 2021
- June 1951 & 1961 Also Dry And Sunny July 6, 2021
- June 1941–A Month Of Extremes July 5, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is covid a danger to children? July 7, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
The American people should understand that THEY come second in any legal matter, after “Israeli Americans”.
Why can’t the Americans train their own police? It’s just another case of Israel’s ‘strangulation’ of the American people. “Israel First, Americans second” in all matters…….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 8, 2021 |