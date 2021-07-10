Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Fearmongers Try One Last Desperate Trick

By Tom Woods | Principia Scientific | July 9, 2021

Something very weird happened yesterday, even by the standard of the COVID crazies.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of masking and social distancing requirements as of July 19.

Shortly afterward, someone on Twitter warned that this was a bad move:

“My brother has just tested positive for Covid. The delta variant. He has been double jabbed. How on earth can Johnson go ahead with relaxing the rules on the 19th July? It’s madness.”

Now before you start thinking of replies to this person — and there are many — I want you to notice something. Apparently this guy has a lot of brothers:

Well, whatever happens to this guy, at least he’ll have a big family by his side!

July 10, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Deception | , ,

1 Comment »

  1. Give him another 10 jabs and he’ll stop trolling – lol

    Like

    Comment by charles allan | July 10, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »