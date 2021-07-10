Fearmongers Try One Last Desperate Trick
By Tom Woods | Principia Scientific | July 9, 2021
Something very weird happened yesterday, even by the standard of the COVID crazies.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of masking and social distancing requirements as of July 19.
Shortly afterward, someone on Twitter warned that this was a bad move:
“My brother has just tested positive for Covid. The delta variant. He has been double jabbed. How on earth can Johnson go ahead with relaxing the rules on the 19th July? It’s madness.”
Now before you start thinking of replies to this person — and there are many — I want you to notice something. Apparently this guy has a lot of brothers:
Well, whatever happens to this guy, at least he’ll have a big family by his side!
July 10, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Deception | Covid-19, Human rights, UK
Give him another 10 jabs and he’ll stop trolling – lol
LikeLike
Comment by charles allan | July 10, 2021 |